Olympic and Pro Athletes Join Hands with Physician-Formulated Supplement Maker, 1MD Nutrition on Giving Tuesday to Raise Money for Underserved Pregnant Women and Children

1MD's Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign Enlists Team USA Gold Medalist and Women's World Cup Champion, Christie Pearce Rampone and American World Cup Alpine Skier, Bode Miller to Benefit Vitamin Angels and Address Malnutrition, Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually, 1MD Nutrition, embarks on a #GivingTuesday campaign to raise funds for Vitamin Angels providing essential vitamins and minerals to underserved pregnant women and children, worldwide. This holiday season, 1MD Nutrition is teaming up for a social media campaign for #GivingTuesday with three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women's World Cup champion in FIFA Women's World Cup, Christie Pearce Rampone and  Olympic and World Championship gold medalist, and the most successful male American alpine ski racer of all time, Bode Miller. Starting on November 20th through Giving Tuesday (11/28/23), 1MD Nutrition is offering up to 50% off its entire line of award-winning physician-formulated health supplements made with clinically-studied ingredients at their clinically effective dosages that support heart, digestive, joint, immune, men's, bone and eye-health. Five percent of all sales (excluding tax and shipping fees) generated on 1MD.org between those same dates (up to a maximum of $50,000) will be donated to Vitamin Angels.

Vitamin Angels
Vitamin Angels

#GivingTuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States; a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

To date, 1MD has raised $125,000 for Vitamin Angels, a donation that thus far has reached 500,000 underserved pregnant women and children with the essential nutrients they need to have a healthy future. 

The celebrity athletes are posting tips on their social media channels to provide parents with the way they inspire their own kids that set lifelong healthy habits; they include:

Christie Pearce Rampone uses 1MD Nutrition's MoveMD to help keep up with her daughters in the gym and to minimize the pain she has in her joints from decades of playing professional soccer. The author of Be All In: Raising Kids for Sports and Life, believes that what you put into your body is as important as the work you do on the field.

Bode Miller uses 1MD Nutrition's CardioFitMD superfood powder in his morning's daily smoothie to keep up with his kids and to support a healthy heart. He too, is very focused on health for youth. "As a father, the best thing I can provide is food for their bodies and minds."

About 1MD Nutrition -  Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2023 Best Dietary Supplements winner, 1MD Nutrition, partners with renowned physicians to develop health supplements formulated with clean, scientifically researched ingredients at their clinically effective dosages. All product facilities abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

About Vitamin Angels - Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition for the most pregnant women, infants, and young children worldwide – who are underserved by existing systems. They do this by monitoring and ensuring program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach over 71 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency.

