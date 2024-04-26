1MD Nutrition Joins Hands With The Arthritis Foundation To Address Healthy Movement; The Relationship Kicks Off May, 2024 During Arthritis Awareness Month

Maker of Doctor-Formulated MoveMD®, OsteoMD® and CurcuminMD® Plus Made with Clinically Significant Doses from Substantial Clinical Trials Named "Proud Partner," Olympic Beach Volleyballer April Ross Jumps on Board

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MD Nutrition, a leading developer of physician-formulated, condition-specific nutritional supplements with key ingredients in therapeutically significant dosages from substantiated, human clinical trials, is now a "Proud Partner" of the Arthritis Foundation. This alliance will be featured as part of an omnichannel and multi-pronged strategic partnership which includes a campaign featuring three-time Olympic medalist April Ross, and educational programming featuring the expertise of 1MD Nutrition's Scientific Advisory Board. This partnership with the Arthritis Foundation highlights 1MD Nutrition's joint health suite of products. The relationship kicks off on May 1, 2024, in honor of National Arthritis Awareness Month.

To celebrate the kickoff, a box of products that address living with arthritis has been sent to a group of high-profile reporters which includes 1MD Nutrition's MoveMD ® , OsteoMD ® , CurcuminMD ® Plus , an Ekrin Athletics Bantam Mini Massage Gun , an Essential Elements Hydration variety pack, Yareli Dead Sea Soak , a leather USA Volleyball Official Super Touch® , an Arthritis Foundation Ease-of-Use-Certified Ezy Dose® Daily AM/PM Pill Organizer and a pre-stamped postcard from Olympian April Ross to drop in the mail about the value of movement.

1MD Nutrition's Brand Lead Jennifer Fontaine said, "We have set a new standard in the supplement industry by enlisting renowned physicians, with a passion for integrative medicine, to develop innovative products that feature specific dosages of key nutritional ingredients that were proven in double and triple blind and randomized clinical trials to have therapeutic effects. Becoming a Proud Partner of the venerable and highly credentialed Arthritis Foundation is a truly valuable distinction for 1MD Nutrition."

"For over 75 years, the Arthritis Foundation has been the gold standard in consumer education," said Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, board-certified rheumatologist and joint specialist at 1MD Nutrition. "Our partnership reflects our commitment to arthritis and chronic joint pain sufferers. 1MD Nutrition® offers the top joint health trio: MoveMD with AprèsFlex® for joint health and discomfort and Zanthin® Natural Astaxanthin for reducing oxidative stress, OsteoMD with Calzbone® and MenaQ7® for skeletal strength, and CurcuminMD Plus for joint health and soreness relief.

Steven Taylor, Arthritis Foundation President & CEO says "Improving quality of life for people with arthritis is an important part of our mission, so we partner with companies and brands whose products are designed to help the arthritis community manage their pain and enable them to participate in daily life and the activities that bring them joy. We're thankful to 1MD Nutrition for their partnership."

About 1MD Nutrition - Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2023 Best Dietary Supplements winner, 1MD Nutrition, partners with renowned physicians to develop health supplements formulated with clean, scientifically researched ingredients at their clinically effective dosages. All product facilities abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

About The Arthritis Foundation - The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight to conquer arthritis — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis.

