Olympic City Development Forum 2022 Is Coming Soon to Discuss Olympic Legacies and Urban Development

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games rang down the curtain in this February. While presenting a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic event to the world, the games also left rich Olympic legacies for Beijing.

How to make better use of the legacies of the Beijing 2022 post game is becoming a hot topic in the industry. The Olympic City Development Forum 2022 will be held on September 1st to put into effect the spirit of President Xi Jinping's instructions to well manage and make better use of the legacies of the Beijing 2022, and deliver solid outcomes post game. With the theme of "Carry on Olympic Spirit, Build a Better City - Innovation and Sustainability", the forum is hosted by the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA) and organized by the Beijing Olympic City Development Center and ADG Expo Co., Ltd.

This forum will be held in an on-site occasion supplemented with online international interactions. During the forum, guests will gather in the Shougang Park in Beijing to discuss major topics such as Olympic opportunities and urban development, urban planning of host cities and venue utilization post game, international cooperation and exchange among host cities, and the inheritance and utilization of Olympic legacies. In this way, the distinguished guests can offer suggestions for the future development of Olympic cities in an active manner.

Big Names Are Gathering to Discuss the Development Opportunities of Olympic Cities

Recent years has witnessed more and more evident overall effects of the Olympic Games on host cities, according to Fu Xiaohui, Secretary General of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association and executive member of the World Union of Olympic Cities. Since its inception in 2009, the Olympic City Development Forum, held in Beijing, has invited the president of the World Union of Olympic Cities, the mayors or city representatives of Helsinki and Lahti of Finland, Lillehammer of Norway, Sapporo and Nagano of Japan, Lausanne and St. Moritz of Switzerland, Pyeongchang of South Korea, Tyrol of Austria, and Cortina d'Ampezzo of Italy to get involved and deliver keynote speeches. After thirteen years of development, it has played an increasingly important role in strengthening the inheritance and experience exchange of the Olympic legacies, publicizing and displaying the concept of the Beijing 2022. It has become one of the largest, most authoritative and most professional global forum on the development of Olympic cities, highly recognized by the industry in and out of China.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, the Beijing Olympic City Development Association and the World Union of Olympic Cities will deliver speeches at the forum. Guests on behalf of Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, Tyrol in Austria, Lillehammer in Norway, Qingdao and Nanjing in China will share their successful experiences in inheriting the Olympic legacies. Besides, those who represent Chaoyang District, Shijingshan District and Yanqing District in Beijing, Shougang Group, Jilin City and other Olympic competition areas and winter sports cities will conduct exchanges on the sustainable development of the region post game in roundtable discussions. In addition to the offline forum, an online platform will be set up for global livestreaming to share the experience of urban revitalization and development of Olympic cities with the world.

How Will the Olympic Legacies Continue to Bloom Post Game

The Beijing 2022 not only brought a 16-day sports feast, but also left rich Olympic legacies.

According to the Beijing 2022 Legacy Plan, the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will create rich legacies in seven aspects, including sports, economy, society, culture and environment as well as urban and regional development. And we can say that the vision has become reality now.

Inheriting the Olympic legacies is an eternal topic of the Olympic movement and Olympic cities. As early as the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, the concept of Olympic legacy has been developed. There are many examples where hosting the Olympic Games has benefited the host city in the international community. For example, London achieved a magnificent turn by hosting the 2012 Summer Olympic Games. Since the promulgation of the Olympic Agenda 2020 in 2014, the international community and the host city of the Olympic Games have paid more attention to the important role of the Olympic legacies. As early as the beginning of the preparations, the Beijing 2022 has planned and managed the Olympic legacies in a comprehensive way, striving to bring a long-term positive impact to the city through hosting the games, and achieve a win-win result for the Olympic movement and urban development.

The Olympic City Development Forum 2022 will continue to pay close attention to the inheritance and development of the Olympic legacies. It is imperative to strengthen the inheritance and experience exchange of the Olympic legacies among Olympic cities via dialogue and exchange. Great ideas of the sound development of the ice and snow industry will be pooled through wonderful brainstorming and experience sharing so as to give a powerful impetus to the popularization of winter sports and the high-quality development of the ice and snow industry in China.

SOURCE ADG Expo