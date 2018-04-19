Olympic Medalist and Hollywood Actress, Lauren Sesselmann, Selects Personalized Fragrance Startup Whiff, Inc. to Create Signature Perfume Line

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiff, Inc., the leader in personalized fragrance creation and perfume discovery releases details of their exclusive partnership with Olympian, Pro Soccer player, and fashion and beauty entrepreneur Lauren Sesselmann. This partnership demonstrates Whiff's ability to design and create custom fragrances for high profile influencers like Lauren and quickly get her product in front of consumers with a desire to explore and try unique fragrances at Whiff.com.

"Our team was very excited when Lauren selected us to develop her signature perfume," says Jason Pang, COO at Whiff, Inc. "Lauren is an international superstar." Pang reveals, "We're up to the challenge to create an amazing signature scent which perfectly represents Lauren's incredibly diverse personality."

During Miss Sesselmann's professional soccer career, she's also been a driven entrepreneur with a passion for fashion and beauty. "After over a year of research and multiple different companies to choose from, I decided that partnering with the extraordinary team at Whiff was the perfect fit." Lauren Sesselmann explains, "No other company offers Whiff's ability to create my own signature product and my perfume will be a total game-changer as I continue to build my personal brand."

About Lauren Sesselmann

Lauren Sesselmann is an American-born Canadian-international soccer player and model. She played for the Canadian National Team and in the NWSL for numerous years and is now currently playing professionally with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat while she expands her business. She was a Gold Medal winner at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara , Mexico in 2011 and Olympic Bronze Medal winner at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Lauren is also an actor, designer, trainer, producer, and fitness host of "Fit As A Pro". Follow Lauren Sesselmann on social media: https://www.instagram.com/lsesselmann, https://twitter.com/lsesselmann, https://www.facebook.com/LaurenSesselmann.

About Whiff

Whiff is the revolutionary way to discover and try perfumes that fit your body chemistry. Whiff sends you designer and professionally created custom perfumes each month. Whiff lets you rate the fragrances you like so future selections are curated to your personal preferences. Whiff's mission is to is help you find your perfect scent by using Whiff's Scent Sequencing technology. You're unique, so you should smell unique. Discover your personalized fragrance today at Whiff.com.

