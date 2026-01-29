Olympic Move Group and Move Northwest Launch New Commercial Logistics Division, MoveLogistiX

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Move Group and Move Northwest are pleased to announce the launch of MoveLogistiX, their new Commercial Logistics Division. MoveLogistiX expands the organizations' moving & storage service offerings with a dedicated focus on commercial and commodities shipping both domestically and internationally.

Logistics That Move Smarter

"MoveLogistiX allows us to better serve our commercial clients with a dedicated logistics team and expanded capabilities," said Rob Schmidt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "It strengthens our ability to support complex shipping needs while delivering the consistency and pricing advantages our customers expect."

Backed by the proven operational strength of Olympic Move Group and Move Northwest, MoveLogistiX delivers full-service logistics solutions including transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain coordination. The new division is designed to support businesses seeking reliable, scalable logistics solutions supported by industry expertise and a strong national network.

About Olympic Move Group:

Olympic Move Group is a moving and logistics organization providing comprehensive relocation, storage, logistics, and workplace solutions. As the parent company of Move Northwest, Olympic Moving & Storage, Jump Box Mobile Storage, Peak Office Interiors, and now, MoveLogistiX, Olympic Move Group delivers a strong suite of services backed by decades of industry experience. Through its family of companies, Olympic Move Group supports residential, commercial, and logistics needs with a commitment to reliability, expertise, and customer-focused service.

Contact:

Robert Schmidt

VP of Sales & Marketing

Olympic Move Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 908-3144

www.movelogistix.com

SOURCE Olympic Move Group