Olympic Move Group Welcomes Lile Moving & Storage to Its Family of Brands

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Move Group is proud to announce the addition of Lile Moving & Storage to its growing family of brands, further strengthening the company's capabilities and expanding its footprint across the moving, relocation, logistics, and workplace solutions industries.

Lile Moving & Storage

With the addition of Lile Moving & Storage, Olympic Move Group's portfolio now includes Lile Moving & Storage, Move Northwest, Olympic Moving & Storage, Peak Office Interiors, Jump Box Mobile Storage, and Move LogistiX - collectively operating from 18 locations across Washington and Oregon and providing comprehensive residential, commercial, corporate, and specialty relocation services throughout the region and beyond.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Lile Moving & Storage to the Olympic Move Group family," said Rob Schmidt, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Lile brings a strong legacy, operational excellence, and deep industry knowledge that complement our existing brands and align with our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable moving and logistics solutions."

This addition enhances Olympic Move Group's ability to offer integrated services, expanded geographic coverage, and increased operational resources, while continuing to provide customers with personalized service and trusted expertise. Together, the brands will collaborate to deliver scalable solutions that support growth, innovation, and long-term customer success.

Olympic Move Group looks forward to building on Lile's strong foundation while continuing to invest in people, technology, and service capabilities across all brands.

About Lile Moving & Storage

Founded in 1959 by Wendell B. Lile, Lile Moving & Storage is an award–winning moving and relocation company serving customers throughout Oregon and Washington for more than six decades. Lile offers a full range of residential, commercial, corporate, and specialty relocation services, including local, long–distance, and international moving, storage and warehousing, logistics, and employee relocations.

About Olympic Move Group

Olympic Move Group is a family owned moving and logistics organization providing comprehensive relocation, storage, logistics, and workplace solutions. As the parent company of Move Northwest, Olympic Moving & Storage, Jump Box Mobile Storage, Peak Office Interiors, Move LogistiX, and now, Lile Moving & Storage - Olympic Move Group delivers a strong suite of services backed by decades of industry experience. Through its family of companies, Olympic Move Group supports residential, commercial, and logistics needs with a commitment to reliability, expertise, and customer-focused service.

