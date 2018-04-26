Olympic Moving & Storage/Bekins Northwest Renews Pledge to Fight Hunger in Washington

TACOMA, Wash., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Moving & Storage/Bekins Northwest announced that it has renewed its partnership with Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger. As a partner, Olympic Moving/Bekins Northwest will support Move For Hunger's efforts to reduce food waste and fight hunger; to date, the non-profit's network of relocation professionals has collected and delivered more than 10 million pounds of food – providing more than 8.3 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

Fighting hunger is a family effort at Bekins Northwest. Donate your food when you move and we'll take it to the local food bank! Over 42 million Americans face hunger every day. You can make a difference by donating your non-perishable food when you move, and you can even save money doing so (less weight = cheaper long distance move)!

When people move, they often throw out a good deal of "stuff." Unfortunately, much of this stuff is food that could be delivered to a family in need rather than just left behind. Olympic Moving/Bekins Northwest's 10 locations in Washington collect those food items from their customers and deliver them directly to the local food banks. The service is free to customers and turns every move into an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate, simply by donating the cans and non-perishables on moving day. In addition to collecting food, Olympic Moving/Bekins Northwest proudly displays Move For Hunger's logo on all of their trucks to help raise awareness about hunger in the state.

"Olympic Moving & Storage/Bekins Northwest has delivered more than 13,800 meals to food banks in the communities they serve," explains Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "We are proud to call them our partners."

"We're excited and honored to continue our sponsorship of such a noteworthy cause," said Rob Schmidt, Olympic Moving/Bekins Northwest's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Move for Hunger's community involvement aligns directly with the company's core values. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

Through the support of partners like Olympic Moving & Storage/Bekins Northwest, Move For Hunger can continue to help the more than 42 million Americans struggling to find their next meal.

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 10 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

Olympic Moving & Storage/Bekins Northwest based in Tacoma, is a leading provider in comprehensive relocation and storage services in Washington State. The company provides services related to moving, packing, storage, as well as furniture installation and disposition. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout the Northwest, including the Seattle Seahawks and the state of Washington. Bekins Northwest has branch locations in Seattle, Tacoma, Federal Way, Olympia, Moses Lake, Yakima, Richland, Walla Walla, and Spokane, Washington. To learn more about Bekins Northwest visit www.BekinsMovingandStorage.com.

Media Contacts:

Dan Beam, Move For Hunger | 193933@email4pr.com | (732) 774-0521 x 109

Sommer Valles, Olympic Moving/Bekins Northwest | 193933@email4pr.com | (360) 688-5204

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympic-moving--storagebekins-northwest-renews-pledge-to-fight-hunger-in-washington-300636634.html

SOURCE Bekins Northwest

Related Links

https://www.bekinsmovingandstorage.com

