Olympus Acquires Distribution Business in Chile

Olympus to sell and distribute its medical technologies directly in Chile and extend its medical technology business in South America

SANTIAGO, Chile and MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Latin America (OLA), a subsidiary of global medtech company Olympus Corporation, today announced it has closed the agreement to acquire from Sur Medical SpA (Surmedical) the entity that has distributed Olympus products to Chile since 2013.

One of two new Olympus properties established following the completion of an agreement in which Olympus acquired from Sur Medical SpA the entity responsible for distributing Olympus products in Chile since 2013. The new Olympus business will operate under a new Latin American subsidiary, Olympus Corporation Chile.

Through this acquisition, OLA will establish a direct presence in the Chilean medical technology market under the administration of a new OLA subsidiary, Olympus Corporation Chile. Direct access to Chile's growing healthcare market will enable a more efficient distribution of Olympus products and services to meet the needs of healthcare providers and their patients.

For more than a decade, Surmedical, a Chile-based leading medical equipment distributor, has been Olympus' partner in the Chilean medical technology market, establishing Olympus as a leader in the critical gastrointestinal sector. Surmedical has further secured a market-leading position for Olympus endotherapy products and created a reliable repair service for medical devices.

By acquiring the Olympus portion of Surmedical, Olympus is assuming responsibility for distribution and business strategy for its full product portfolio in Chile with the goal of streamlining operations and enhancing customer service and support. Olympus aims to accelerate the introduction of its cutting-edge medical technologies and strengthen its position as a trusted partner in Chile's healthcare system.

"This strategic acquisition of Surmedical's well established and successful distribution business for Olympus technologies gives Olympus a very strong foundation for operations in Chile," said Jose Gaston, President of Olympus Latin America. "We are very excited to welcome to Olympus Corporation Chile the talented and knowledgeable sales, marketing, service and training teams who have developed such a successful market for Olympus medical technologies in Chile. Our goal is to do even more for healthcare providers and their patients by creating direct access to the full Olympus portfolio and latest innovations."

Patricio Fuenzalida, founder and owner of Surmedical, said, "We welcome Olympus to Chile. I will continue to work closely with Olympus and their new Chilean team to ensure a smooth transition and integration of operations. Our shared goal is to support business continuity for customers and the patients they serve."

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit olympusamericas.com and our Olympus Medical Americas LinkedIn account: linkedin.com/olympus-medical-americas.

