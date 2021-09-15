Olympus Bids Fur-well to Petmate with Sale to Platinum Equity

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Connecticut-based Olympus Partners has sold Petmate to Platinum Equity. Petmate is a leading diversified pet products platform that markets and manufactures products including toys, kennels and crates, dog houses, feeding and watering products, food storage containers, cat litter products, bedding, chicken coops, treats and chews, and various other products.

Paul Rubin, partner at Olympus, commented: "We have sincerely enjoyed partnering with Alice Tillett and the management team to grow the business into a true market-leading platform. The team has done an outstanding job adapting to market dynamics and driving growth with key customers. Petmate is well positioned for continued success."

Petmate CEO Alice Tillett said: "Olympus has been a fantastic partner over the past four years. They have been supportive of both our growth strategy and the internal investment that has been crucial in achieving our success."

The Olympus team included Paul Rubin, Dave Cardenas, Connor Wood, and Sid Ahuja. Petmate and Olympus were represented in the sale by Jefferies LLC and Harris Williams & Co. In addition, Olympus was advised by Benjamin Clinger, Matthew Goulding, Scott Syverson, Nick Cagle, and Parth Bhatt from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages funds in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners