Olympus Sells Soliant to Move to the Head of the Class

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce it has sold Soliant. Based in Atlanta, Soliant's core mission is to "make life better for people who make lives better" by filling workplace gaps and placing hard-to-find professionals into industries that help students and patients. The company is a leading provider of speech pathologists, school psychologists, nurses, and other specialties in K-12 and healthcare settings across the U.S.

Under Olympus' ownership Soliant made meaningful growth investments, including increasing the sales and recruiting team by over 700 people, opening new offices in Atlanta, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, and Greenville, South Carolina, as well as the buildout of a dedicated clinical advisory team of experts to provide support for school districts and clinicians. Since Olympus' investment in December 2019, Soliant increased EBITDA by more than five times organically.

"We are immensely proud not only of the remarkable growth and performance of Soliant during our investment period, but also that the company was able to provide schools with the resources they needed to support their special needs students during the challenging periods coming out of Covid. David Alexander and the entire Soliant management team have done an exemplary job; the success of this investment was made possible by their extraordinary focus and commitment to excellence. We exit this partnership knowing that the company is well positioned to continue to thrive and we look forward to following its progress," said Jason Miller, partner at Olympus.

"We've had a transformational partnership with the team at Olympus. Their advice, insights and practical direction have been central in ensuring that all our stakeholders were well cared for during their ownership. We've got great momentum and are enthusiastic about our next chapter," said Soliant CEO David Alexander.

The Olympus team included Jason Miller, Jim Conroy, Matt Bujor, Courtney Dunne and Nathalie Turner. Soliant and Olympus were advised by J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC as lead financial advisor in addition to Moelis. Olympus was represented by Adam Wexner, Kat Murphy and Alex Romano from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $10 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

