Olympus Corporation Announces Newest Appointments to Help Drive Innovation and Patient Safety for Respiratory Business

Dr. Gildea and Dr. Ötvös Named Newest Members of Medical & Scientific Affairs

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today the appointments of Dr. Thomas R. Gildea, MD, MS, FCCP, as Global Lead, Medical Affairs, Respiratory, and Dr. Tamás Ötvös, MD as Global Clinical Lead and Director of Clinical Research, Respiratory, within the Medical & Scientific Affairs (MSA) organization.

Dr. Gildea's extensive clinical experience in the field of interventional pulmonology and his knowledge of medical device development will help shape Olympus' medical strategy for its respiratory business and help strengthen MSA.

Dr. Ötvös, a pulmonary physician-scientist with experience in translational science, clinical trials, and medical device innovation, is tasked with designing and delivering high-impact clinical studies that advance minimally invasive respiratory care, expand patient access and support Olympus' commitment to evidence-based innovation.

"Olympus has long been a leader in providing medical technology solutions for interventional pulmonology, starting with our pioneering role in working with pulmonologists to develop the first endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscope," said John de Csepel, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer at Olympus Corporation. "With a strong Medical & Scientific affairs team dedicated to the respiratory field, Olympus will continue its important partnership with clinicians to identify and address unmet needs in respiratory care. Experienced and knowledgeable clinical practitioners and researchers like Drs. Gildea and Ötvös will ensure Olympus develops innovative medical devices while driving patient-focused value."

Dr. Gildea Brings Extensive Experience in Interventional Pulmonology

A leader in interventional pulmonology and advanced bronchoscopy, Dr. Gildea joins Olympus after 22 years with the Cleveland Clinic Integrated Hospital Institute. He is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, critical care medicine and interventional pulmonology and continues to practice part-time.

Before coming to Olympus, Dr. Gildea served as Section Head of Bronchoscopy and Interventional Pulmonology at the Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute, overseeing and leading the expansion of the bronchoscopy program across the Cleveland Clinic organization including national and international sites.

"After a long and rewarding career caring directly for patients, I'm excited to serve a much broader worldwide patient population as part of a global MedTech company," said Dr. Gildea. "My experience as a practicing physician can serve as a bridge between physicians and MedTech as Olympus strives to identify and meet the needs for safe and clinically effective detection, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases."

Dr. Gildea was the recipient of a National Institutes of Health Accelerated Innovation Award to develop custom patient-specific airway stents. That work led to 510(k) approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the formation of a Cleveland Clinic spin-off company, VisionAir. Dr. Gildea has also focused on patient access in his work with the American Thoracic Society/American College of Chest Physicians Clinical Practice Committee on writing and valuing bronchoscopy CPT codes, including those for endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) and navigational bronchoscopy.

Along with transforming the Cleveland Clinic's bronchoscopy program that saw procedural volume increase from about 1,500 cases annually to more than 5,000 cases, Dr. Gildea is known for his expertise in managing complex central airway disease and research into advanced pulmonary techniques including:

Bronchoscopic treatment of emphysema and COPD

Airway stenting

Cone-Beam CT-guided bronchoscopy

Transbronchial cryobiopsy and

Robotic bronchoscopy.

Dr. Ötvös Is Driving Evidence Generation

An active member of the American Thoracic Society (ATS), European Respiratory Society (ERS), and the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST), Dr. Ötvös completed a postdoctoral research fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where his work focused on pulmonary physiology and pathology, airway mechanics, and sleep-disordered breathing to improve the understanding and management of airway obstruction and respiratory failure.

At Olympus, he leads the global clinical evidence strategy for respiratory devices, including bronchoscopic lung volume reduction, endobronchial valve therapy and reach-enhanced endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) solutions.

Active in pulmonary research since 2009, Dr. Ötvös collaborates with leading investigators and academic centers, particularly in North America and Europe, and engages partners globally to design and implement effective clinical studies. While active in multiple assemblies within ATS, CHEST and ERS, he serves on the ATS Drug, Device, Discovery, and Development Committee, helping shape the future of pulmonary medicine.

"As a global MedTech company, Olympus has an opportunity to positively impact countless patients by helping physicians detect, diagnose and treat respiratory diseases such as lung cancer and emphysema," said Dr. Ötvös. "As a member of the MSA organization, I'm committed to science-based strategies and data-driven insights to help improve clinical outcomes and be a strong advocate and voice for the patient."

The appointments of Drs. Gildea and Ötvös to their respective respiratory MSA teams underscore Olympus' commitment to patient-focused innovation. Olympus' physicians are devoted to serving patients by ensuring safe and effective medical devices and supporting clinician awareness and training to expand equitable healthcare access and outcomes worldwide.

