Olympus, Gore, and ConMed Announce Transition of Commercial Support for the GORE® VIABIL® Biliary Endoprosthesis in the United States

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation ("Olympus"), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. ("Gore"), and ConMed Corporation ("ConMed") jointly announced today the upcoming transition of commercial support and distribution for the GORE® VIABIL® Biliary Endoprosthesis for endoscopic placement ("VIABIL® device") in the United States.

This announcement follows the signed agreement between Gore and Olympus by which the exclusive global distribution rights for the VIABIL® device are transferring to Olympus.

Effective January 1, 2026, the distribution of the VIABIL® device in the United States will transition to Olympus. Olympus representatives will become the primary contact for VIABIL® device orders as of that date. Until December 31, 2025, ConMed will continue to fully support the product, ensuring continuity of service and access for healthcare providers and patients.

The VIABIL® device is a fully covered self-expanding metal stent offering a differentiated alternative to relieve symptoms associated with biliary strictures.*

All parties are committed to ensuring patients and physicians continue to have access to this life-improving device through a smooth and coordinated transition of distribution services. Representatives from all three companies are available to answer questions and assist with the transition.

* Regional differences exist in intended use. Always consult the Instructions for Use for complete information on indications, contraindications, and relevant safety information in your region.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.

About ConMed Corporation

ConMed is a medical technology company that provides devices and equipment for surgical procedures. ConMed's products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit conmed.com.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion. For more information, visit gore.com.

SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas