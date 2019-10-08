Olympus Corporation of the Americas Named a Military Friendly Employer for the Third Consecutive Year

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas announced today that it has earned the 2020 Military Friendly® Employer designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2020 Military Friendly Companies survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"I can say from personal experience that Olympus is a great place for veterans to work. But Olympus provides opportunities and support to our veterans out of more than respect. We stay true to our veterans because they are excellent employees with leadership qualities and strategic know-how needed to get the job done," said Damon McAndrew, Director of Contract Operations at Olympus, Executive Sponsor of the company's Veterans Colleague Affinity Network and a former Captain in the United States Army. "Our leadership encourages Veterans to visit our Careers site and apply for one of our openings."

"Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations," said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly. "To them, hiring veterans isn't just the right thing to do. It's good for business."

Olympus will be showcased along with other 2020 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Olympus

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling every day.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan—is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania and employs more than 5,300 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com and truetolife.com.

Olympus…True to You. True to Society. True to LIFE.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

SOURCE Olympus

Related Links

http://www.olympusamerica.com

