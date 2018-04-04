Olympus DS-9500 Digital Recorder Simplifies Professional Dictation With Enhanced Clarity And The Flexibility Of Wi-Fi

The Olympus DS-9500 professional dictation device simplifies dictation management efficiency through Wi-Fi connectibility that allows you to send your dictation immediately to your transcriptionist without a USB cord, docking station or computer. The intelligent dual microphones control the directionality to keep the focus on the person dictating and suppress ambient noise in offices, hospitals, cars, airports and other noisy environments. A wide directional setting is also available to accurately capture all presenters in conference room situations when multiple individuals are speaking. A triple-layer, studio-quality pop filter ensures accurate voice capture while reducing unwanted sounds such as breath and wind vibrations, which ensures superior accuracy that enhances work-flow efficiency.

The DS-9500's rugged 1.5-meter-shockproof, alcohol-wipe-resistant body is designed to be a strong, dependable workhorse in heavy-use environments. The optical slide switch reduces risk of mechanical failure. Complete with 256-bit file encryption with DSS Pro audio codec and device pin lock, the DS-9500 provides trusted security to your most sensitive information and can support HIPAA compliance standards.

Olympus Dictation Management System Release 7 Software

Olympus Dictation Management System Release 7 software (ODMS-R7), included with the DS-9500 Digital Recorder, is the virtual coordinator at the heart of the Olympus Dictation Solution. The ODMS-R7 suite has been redesigned to provide an intuitive and enhanced user experience capable of handling new efficient work flows in a scalable solution that meets the needs of small and large offices using standalone or workgroup modes and web-based email clients such as Gmail® and Microsoft Office 365®.

The new start-up wizard and ability to incorporate the Wi-Fi feature of the DS-9500 facilitate real-time dictation file sharing and easy implementation. ODMS-R7 drives work-flow automation in both on-site and off-site environments that incorporate file routing and work-flow rules to enhance efficient delivery within the organization to predetermined destinations via network server, email or FTP using either Wi-Fi, LAN or a USB connection. Transcribed documents are returned with ease to the original authors. Full compatibility with Nuance's Dragon® speech recognition software further decreases transcription time.

Additionally, the same security features are incorporated into the DS-9500, ensuring only authorized listeners can access shared information. Customizable backup features allow trusted storage of your files and protection against accidental data loss.

Web System Configuration Program (Web SCP) License & Device Management Program

Olympus Web System Configuration Program (Web SCP) is designed for medium and large organizations and contains all of the tools required to install, customize, and manage an ODMS environment in Workgroup mode without any ongoing costs. Olympus Web SCP offers a vast array of features and allows administrators to centrally manage and configure their ODMS environment via a web browser on PC. It streamlines cumbersome user management processes, and makes it easy to manage user and group profiles in large numbers allowing for faster, easier configuration.

ODMS workflow and device settings can be locked so that organizations can implement a standard workflow for their dictation environment, ensuring total consistency and accuracy. The software allows the administrator to easily update firmware, track the use of the Dictation and Transcription Module across the workgroup system and update the license simply by entering a new key, which is quick and easy to add more users to an ODMS environment without affecting the entire system.

AS-9000 Transcription Kit

The AS-9000 Transcription Kit pairs with Olympus DS Series devices to provide a complete, end-to-end professional dictation system. Featuring a four-button foot control USB pedal, lightweight headset and ODMS-R7 software, the AS-9000 seamlessly integrates into the office work flow to streamline data sharing and distribution of dictation between professionals, departments and multiple office locations.

A newly designed user interface provides easy setup, navigation and work-flow communication to help effectively manage office deadlines. Included 256-bit AES encryption with DSS Pro format provides trusted security to your most sensitive information. The AS-9000 is able to play back your encrypted files from Olympus professional dictation devices, which cannot be done on third-party transcription programs.

Pricing and Availability

The DS-9500 Digital Recorder will be available in black at a suggested retail price of $599.99; the AS-9000 Transcription Kit will be available in black at a suggested retail price of $349.99.

Olympus America Inc. is a leading provider of digital imaging and audio technology solutions noted for its precision optics and groundbreaking technologies.

For more than 90 years, Olympus has innovated and developed best-in-class products that expand the boundaries of product design and functionality, empowering consumers and professionals alike to capture their stories.

