Olympus Issues Voluntary Labeling Update for Bronchoscopes Used with Laser Therapy Equipment

News provided by

Olympus

03 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation has announced a voluntary field corrective action to address complaints of endobronchial combustion occurring when laser-compatible bronchoscopes are used during therapeutic procedures in combination with laser therapy equipment or argon plasma coagulation (APC).

Olympus assessed the issue after receiving complaints of adverse events involving serious patient injury, and one death, and determined that updated labeling was needed to specify laser compatibility, warn about the risks that can result from incompatible laser use, and reinforce existing laser use warnings. This is not a removal action. Although Olympus received one complaint of endobronchial combustion with APC, the cause of the combustion event could not be determined, and Olympus is not making labeling updates to the use of APC. Patient and healthcare provider safety, and mitigating any potential risks are our top priorities.

Olympus bronchoscopes are intended for use in endoscopic diagnosis and treatment within the airways and the tracheobronchial tree. A total of 32 BF series endoscope models are globally included in this action. Nineteen of those models were distributed in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies were notified of this action.

Olympus notified customers in the U.S. by letter on June 8, 2023, requesting that health care personnel treating patients using an Olympus bronchofiberscope or bronchovideoscope carefully read the full Medical Device Corrective Action and addendum detailing compatible laser types and ensure all personnel are completely knowledgeable and thoroughly aware that Olympus laser compatible bronchoscopes are compatible only with Nd: YAG laser or 810 nm diode lasers. Olympus has not evaluated any other lasers for compatibility with the indicated bronchoscope models.

Additionally, Olympus is reminding users to pay careful attention to warnings in the Operation Manual on laser cauterization with Olympus bronchoscopes. Olympus Operation Manuals warn not to perform laser cauterization while supplying oxygen.  This may result in combustion during cauterization. In addition, to avoid patient injury (burns, bleeding, and perforation) or damage to the device, never emit laser radiation from an approved laser before confirming that an appropriate distance between the target and endoscope's distal end with the tip of the laser probe is in the correct position in the endoscopic image.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch program online: https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program/reporting-serious-problems-fda.

For information or to report a problem, please contact the Olympus Technical Assistance Center at 800-848-9024, Option 1 or email [email protected] 

SOURCE Olympus

Also from this source

Olympus Announces Launch of Next Generation Electrosurgical Generator

Olympus Set to Demonstrate Newest Endoscopy System at DDW

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.