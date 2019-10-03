Olympus Launches Innovative Hot/Cold Polypectomy Snare

SnareMaster Plus is a hybrid hot/cold snare with a unique hexagonal shape and thin wire design providing optimal flexibility and stiffness for accurate placement on tissue and precise cutting ability. In addition to its clinical value, the 510(k) cleared device provides 2-in-1 hot and cold polypectomy options, reducing the need for two separate snares. This combination feature reduces the need for device exchange, resulting in potential improvements in efficiency and economic value in procedure time. At just .3mm, the SnareMaster Plus is the thinnest snare wire in the SnareMaster portfolio.

Adding a cold snare is important to the SnareMaster portfolio because cold snaring can potentially lead to fewer post-polypectomy complications.i

"In our practice, up to 80 percent of polyps can be removed with a cold snare. The Olympus SnareMaster Plus has excellent characteristics that enable clean resection margins with excellent cutting capabilities. The Olympus SnareMaster Plus is a significant step forward in the care of GI patients," said Paul A. Akerman, M.D., University Gastroenterology.

"Our EndoTherapy line is one of the most exciting of the Olympus businesses today," said Kurt Heine, Group Vice President at Olympus America Inc. "As the company that brought polypectomy to the fore as a viable approach, we are pleased to come full circle with a hybrid snare that provides clinical, cost and time-savings benefits to the procedure room. This is an important device for our customers and their patients."

