Olympus Leadership Program Recognized with LTEN Leadership Development Program Award

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas is proud to announce that its Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) was recognized with the 2024 Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) Excellence Award in the Leadership Development Program category.

Members of the Olympus Corporation of the Americas Emerging Leaders Program tour the Olympus National Service Center in San Jose, Calif., where they received their white belt in Lean Six Sigma

"LTEN establishes the standard for training in the life sciences industry. We are enormously proud that Olympus was recognized for our leadership development program," said Greg Adamson, Executive Director for Medical Sales Training at Olympus, and President of the LTEN Board of Directors. "It is an honor to receive this national recognition as an industry best-in-class."

The ELP is designed to develop sales leadership talent within the organization. The ELP breaks from the traditional peer-to-leader promotions pathway that often misses the crucial leadership development phase in career progression and is developing a new pool of talent that will help drive growth and support the company in furthering its MedTech mission.

The awards are selected by a panel of judges from among LTEN membership and Board of Directors, excluding the President of the Board.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition," said Richard Reynolds, President of the Olympus Medical Systems Group. "The award highlights the dedication and hard work of our Emerging Leaders Program participants and training team who I'm pleased to say remain committed to developing our future leaders as we welcome our third ELP cohort this fall."

The ELP combines competency-based training, continuous assessment, and applied learning to create a progressive, inspirational journey of leadership training experiences. Structured around the company's Global Leadership Competencies, the 16-month program focuses on the skills, knowledge, and experiences participants need for leadership roles within a medical technology company.

Emerging Leaders cohorts are selected through a rigorous application process that considers employees' reflection of core values, their performance results and achievements, and a personal essay reflecting on leadership competencies.

In her ELP application essay, Ellen Goodwin, EndoTherapy Territory Manager at Olympus and an ELP participant in the new third cohort, talked about the leadership lessons she had gained as captain of her college field hockey team. "What gets me motivated might not be what gets the teammate next to me motivated. Sometimes leading from the center is better than leading from the front," she reflected. "I got to know my teammates, what motivated them and how I could support them. I was able to put my emotions to the side and my teammates and the team first.

Reasons for Recognition

The LTEN Leadership Development Program Award is a testament to the success of the ELP, which includes the following features.

Tailored Curriculum: The program's emphasis on real-world application exemplifies an innovative approach to leadership training. An upfront assessment of the participants' leadership qualities establishes an important baseline for development throughout the program. Activities included scenario-based exercises, team dynamics evaluations and interactions with professional actors all based upon identifying baseline Olympus global leadership competencies.

Practical Networking and Mentoring: The ELP emphasizes the importance of networking. Participants can access Olympus leaders who provide insights into the organization's inner workings. Networking events connect participants with peers and industry experts, expanding their professional network. Further, job shadowing with experienced managers gives participants practical and directly applicable knowledge of leadership roles and responsibilities.

Applied Learning: The program culminates with a capstone project, during which participants develop business plans and present them to over 30 executives who committed their day to support their development. This provides participants with valuable experience in strategy and innovation. A final 360-degree survey shows marked growth in participants' leadership development.

"I get really excited about how our emerging leaders learn from one another over the course of our program," said Michelle Taylor, who is the ELP Program Manager and recipient of the award. "We want diversity in attitudes and viewpoints so that there is a rich peer-coaching aspect to the experience. As future leaders, our participants need to understand their own strengths and the opportunities they have for continued growth, and they need to understand how to lead their teams within a complex, matrixed organization. It is this flexibility in their aptitude for growth and development that will help them spur growth for the company."

