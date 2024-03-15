OLYMPUS PROPERTY EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH ALTA CHANDLER AT THE PARK ACQUISITION IN CHANDLER, ARIZONA

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property proudly announces the acquisition of Alta Chandler at the Park, a prominent residential community situated in Chandler, Arizona. As a premier community, Alta Chandler at the Park offers residents access to luxury living and unparalleled career opportunities. With 291 units, this four-story, mid-rise community represents a significant addition to Olympus Property's portfolio, furthering the company's mission to invest in top-tier properties in thriving markets.

Olympus Property Acquires Alta Chandler at the Park in Chandler, AZ

Olympus Property currently oversees a portfolio of approximately 31,000 units across various markets. This acquisition further strengthens the company's multifamily portfolio of approximately 5,500 Class A units in the Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and aligns with Olympus Property's commitment to providing residents with high-quality living experiences in attractive submarkets.

"Alta Chandler at the Park offers a generational opportunity to acquire high quality real estate in one of Arizona's most dynamic submarkets. This addition underscores our commitment to investing in newly constructed high-quality assets located in submarkets with strong employment and economic tailwinds. We look forward to leveraging our experience and resources to enhance the resident experience and contribute to the continued growth of the Chandler community," notes Wade Madden, Chief Executive Officer at Olympus Property.

Alta Chandler at the Park is situated adjacent to the area's premier economic hub, the Price Corridor. In turn, the property benefits from its proximity to robust industries such as high-tech manufacturing, aerospace, information technology, finance, and advanced business services. With over 44,400 jobs and industry leaders like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Dignity Health, and Northrop Grumman, the Price Corridor serves as the focal point for high-profile business operations in Chandler. Moreover, the property is strategically positioned to capitalize on Chandler's ongoing economic growth, illustrated by significant investments from blue-chip companies like Intel. Intel's recent $20 billion expansion of their Ocotillo campus, the largest private-sector investment in Arizona's history, is expected to generate thousands of tech and construction jobs, solidifying the city's status as a thriving economic hub.

Alta Chandler at the Park sets the standard for refined living with a range of top-tier amenities. From the convenience of the UrBo! Bodega Convenience market to the modern fitness center, speakeasy lounge, open concept club room, micro-offices, and rooftop lounge, the property caters to modern lifestyle needs. Additionally, the apartment interiors feature nine-foot ceilings, spacious kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop ranges, and illuminated bathroom mirrors, ensuring a comfortable and stylish residential experience.

SOURCE Olympus Property