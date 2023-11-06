OLYMPUS PROPERTY GROWS PORTFOLIO WITH UPSCALE PRIMROSE ACQUISITION IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE

News provided by

Olympus Property

06 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property, a leading real estate investment and property management company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Primrose, located in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. This prestigious residential community is comprised of 288 units in one of the most affluent areas in the Florida Panhandle. Built in 2022, Primrose is a welcome addition to Olympus Property's growing portfolio, further solidifying the company's presence in this highly sought after submarket.

Continue Reading
Olympus Property Acquires Primrose in Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Olympus Property Acquires Primrose in Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Olympus Property brings extensive industry expertise to the table, boasting a current portfolio of more than 31,000 units across 14 states. This acquisition is a testament to the company's proven success, building upon the outstanding performance of Olympus Emerald Coast, a nearby property acquired in June 2021, which continues to deliver strong results. "We are grateful for the opportunity to welcome Primrose into the Olympus portfolio as we consistently seek out outstanding assets in the most coveted locations," says Wade Madden, Chief Operating Officer at Olympus Property. "This strategic acquisition reflects our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled living experiences while simultaneously elevating our regional influence."

Primrose is conveniently located just a few blocks away from the pristine, sandy white beaches of Northwest Florida's renowned Emerald Coast, famous for its luxury, exclusivity, and exceptional quality of life. The property is surrounded by the region's finest amenities and key attractions including Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, 30A, Sacred Heart Hospital, and Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort. Its appealing location and charming ambiance have earned it a place on Conde Nast Traveler's esteemed list of the Top 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S., further emphasizing its prestigious status.

The Class A community offers an impressive array of top-tier luxury amenities including two saltwater pools, private poolside cabanas, a poolside entertainment deck with an outdoor grilling kitchen and fire pits, a gaming lawn, a fully equipped cardio and flex gym, and a resident lounge. Primrose's unit mix offers a number of options, including a blend of four-story apartments, two-story townhome units, and carriage units that are in high demand within the market. Units are well-appointed with high-end finishes including chef-inspired designer kitchens with expansive prep islands, quartz counters, artisanal tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, and full-size washers & dryers.

About Olympus Property:

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a highly experienced full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's portfolio is currently valued at over $7 billion and represents approximately 31,000 units under ownership, development, and management. Olympus is consistently focused on high-growth markets with strong population and employment trends, while adding value across the portfolio. The company is currently invested in fourteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, and Kentucky.

For more information about Olympus Property and its expanding portfolio, please visit: www.OlympusProperty.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Olympus Property
Carla Zeineh
949-889-0120
[email protected]

SOURCE Olympus Property

Also from this source

ALLEIA ACQUISITION EXPANDS OLYMPUS PROPERTY'S PRESENCE IN AFFLUENT POOLER SUBMARKET

ALLEIA ACQUISITION EXPANDS OLYMPUS PROPERTY'S PRESENCE IN AFFLUENT POOLER SUBMARKET

Olympus Property, a renowned real estate investment and property management company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Alleia, a...
Aiya Joins Olympus Property's Multifamily Portfolio in Gilbert, Arizona

Aiya Joins Olympus Property's Multifamily Portfolio in Gilbert, Arizona

Olympus Property, a renowned real estate investment and property management company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Aiya, a 360-unit ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.