Olympus Reaches the Semis: Recapitalizes Heniff Transportation Systems

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners (Olympus) has recapitalized liquid bulk transportation services provider Heniff Transportation Systems (Heniff) alongside Heniff management. Heniff is a leading provider of bulk liquid truck, tank washing, ISO, and transloading services. Based in Oakbrook, Ill., Heniff operates an integrated network of over 40 terminals across the United States.

"Heniff is a proven leader in liquid bulk transportation. Bob Heniff and the Heniff management team have a long track record of safety, service, and growth. We look forward to supporting the company in its next phase of development and growth," said Dave Cardenas, a partner at Olympus.

Bob Heniff, CEO of Heniff, said, "We are very excited to partner with Olympus. Bringing on a capital partner with significant transportation experience will allow us to further invest in our future and execute on our numerous expansion opportunities."

The Olympus team included Dave Cardenas, Griffin Barstis, Bryson Bono, and Jordan Gershman. Olympus was represented by Benjamin Clinger, Matt Goulding, and Travis Distaso from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

