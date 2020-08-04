Olympus Releases Compact, Lightweight Telephoto Lens

Compact, Lightweight Design Despite being a 200-800mm equivalent super telephoto zoom lens, the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens is compact and lightweight, with a length of 205.7 mm, a weight of 1,120 g 6 and a filter diameter of 72 mm. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens is capable of 200-800mm equivalent1 telephoto shooting on its own, which can be further extended when paired with the optional (sold separately) M.Zuiko Digital 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 or the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20, for up to 1600mm equivalent1, making it possible to zoom in close on subjects that are difficult to approach, such as birds and wildlife, and delivering flattening effects for shooting that is unique to a super telephoto lens. The closest focusing distance across the entire zoom range is 1.3m and the maximum image magnification is 0.57x1, allowing superb telemacro performance when photographing small subjects such as insects and flowers. Focus Stacking 2 is also supported. This feature captures multiple shots at different focal positions and automatically composites a single photo with a large depth of field that is in focus from the foreground to background.



Focal length 35mm equivalent Aperture Value Max Image Magnification 35mm equivalent M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400㎜ F5.0-6.3 IS 200mm-800mm (100mm-400mm) F5.0-F6.3 X0.57 (X0.29) With 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 280mm-1,120mm (140mm-560mm) F7.1-F9.0 X0.81 (x0.4) With 2.0x Teleconverter MC-20 400mm-1600mm (200mm-800mm) F10-F13 X1.15 (x0.57)

Superb Performance

The optical system of the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens features a combination of four ED lenses3 for suppressing color bleeding, two Super HR lenses4, and two HR lenses5 for bright, clear depictive performance to the edges of the image across the entire zoom range. ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) Coating is used to reduce ghosting and flaring, for clear image quality, even in poor, backlit conditions. Extensive hermetic sealing on the entire lens barrel delivers the same high level of dustproof and splashproof performance as the M.Zuiko PRO series for peace of mind when shooting in any environment.

Superior Autofocus

A rear focus system is employed to drive this lightweight focusing lens, for fast, high-precision autofocus performance. This lens is also equipped with four functional switches, designed to support handheld shooting, including a Focus Limiter switch for AF operation selection, ranging between three levels, according to the focusing distance, allowing for quick focusing and comfortable shooting, even in the super telephoto range. In-lens image stabilization on/off delivers stable handheld super telephoto shooting, an AF/MF switch and a zoom locking switch.

Pricing, Availability & Specifications

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400 f5.0-6.3 IS lens will be available for pre-order now, with prices of $1,499.99 (U.S.)/$2,199.99 (CAD). Shipping will begin September 8, 2020.

Bundled Accessories

Lens Hood: LH-76D

Lens Cap: LC-72D

Separately Available Accessories

Lens Hood: LH-76D (Bundled) $39.99 (U.S.)/$54.99 (CAD)

Protect Filter: ZUIKO PRF-ZD72 PRO $79.99 (U.S.)/$107.99 (CAD)

Decoration Ring: DR-79 $24.99 (U.S.)/$24.99 (CAD)

Lens Case: LSC-1127 $44.99 (U.S.)/$44.99 (CAD)

1 35mm equivalent 2 Please see the Olympus website for compatible cameras 3 Extra-low Dispersion lens 4 Super High Refractive Index lens 5 High Refractive Index lens 6 Excluding tripod base plate, lens cap, lens rear cap, and lens hood

