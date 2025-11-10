IWG Acquires Special Corde

CAMDEN, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Italtrecce S.r.l, an International Wire Group (IWG) company, has acquired Special Corde S.r.l. IWG is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, operating in the electrical infrastructure space across North America and Europe. Based in Gioia Sannitica, Italy, Special Corde is a key supplier of specialty conductors used in electrical transformers and other vital electrical components. Founded in 2001, Special Corde has built an enviable reputation supplying specialty wire and cable for power and distribution transformers, electric motors and associated electrical systems.

"This acquisition is yet another opportunity to increase our presence in critical electrical infrastructure applications," said Gregory Smith, CEO of International Wire Group. "As the electrification buildout broadens, transformers represent a critical component of grid modernization. Special Corde will play an important role in supplying products used in these applications. In addition, Special Corde, with other recent IWG acquisitions, deepens existing customer relationships, playing a vital role in the burgeoning, global electrification needs. We are thrilled to welcome the Special Corde team and look forward to our expanded collaborations."

"It is a great opportunity to partner with a global brand such as IWG," said Dino Grandi, general manager of Special Corde. "It is an exciting time to be part of the electrification movement, and we look forward to playing our part in this journey."

ABOUT IWG

Headquartered in Camden, New York, IWG is the largest non-vertically integrated copper, copper-alloy, and copper busbar products manufacturer in the United States and maintains operations in Europe, all supported by unparalleled global engineering capabilities. IWG is highly regarded for its capacity and broad product portfolio, servicing a wide range of applications in energy, green electrification, industrial, automotive, aerospace, data communications and other major markets. www.internationalwire.com

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages funds in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing. www.olympuspartners.com

SOURCE Olympus Partners