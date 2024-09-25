Olympus Set to Highlight Full ENT Portfolio and Video Solutions at AAO, ARS Annual Meetings

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today that it will highlight its complete ENT portfolio, including comprehensive video solutions, during a pair of annual physician meetings in Miami.

Olympus will demonstrate its wide range of ear, nose and throat products during the American Rhinologic Society and American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery annual meetings in Miami.

Olympus will demonstrate its wide range of ear, nose and throat products, designed to meet a variety of clinician and patient needs, during the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) annual meeting Sept. 27-28 and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) annual meeting Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

As part of its comprehensive video solutions, Olympus offers a hybrid approach to endoscopy, which provides the right scope for the right patient in the right situation. The full ENT portfolio includes reusable scopes and the E-SteriScope™ Single-use platform, which is manufactured by Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., and distributed exclusively by Olympus.

Paired with the portable Vathin DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor also distributed by Olympus, the E-SteriScope Single-use Flexible Rhinolaryngoscopes offer physicians the freedom to see patients in a procedure room or the office with the option to perform biopsies, injections, and other procedures in more sites of care.i The DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor supports streamlined content management and data sharing platforms such as the Olympus nCare™ recorder and VaultStream™ server. Collaboration among ENT physicians and nurses using these Olympus content management systems allows them to connect with team members while patient data is stored and accessed from one location.

In addition, Olympus will offer hands-on demonstration of its CELERIS™ single-use sinus debrider system, currently the only single-use sinus debrider on the market. The CELERIS system is designed for cutting, coagulation, debriding and removal of thin bone and soft tissue in general ENT and sinus procedures. Key features of the CELERIS single-use system include:

A variety of compatible devices, including a standard 4mm device, along with 2mm and 4mm devices with bipolar capability that allow a physician to manage incidental bleeding without the need to change instruments. ii

A malleable 4mm device featuring a flexible, user-adjustable tip designed to eliminate the need for multiple blade changes during a typical procedure. It can be bent up to 60 degrees, enabling a physician to reach more places without having to switch devices mid-procedure. iii

A compact reusable power pack that plugs into a standard wall outlet.

Additional demonstrations will showcase functionality of the Celon Elite™ system and the single-use Celon ProBreath™ probe used for the treatment of hypertrophy of nasal turbinates. Celon ProBreath, the bipolar radio-frequency-induced thermotherapy applicator for the treatment of hyperplastic nasal turbinates, facilitates short procedures during an outpatient procedure that can be done under local anesthesia. The CELERIS system and Celon Elite system may help physicians move non-urgent rhinology procedures, such as recurring polypectomies and functional endoscopic sinus surgery out of the OR and into their offices.

As with all electrosurgery instruments, inappropriate use can cause damage to tissue, both electrically and thermally.

Olympus will also demonstrate the ORBEYE™ Exoscope which can enable enhanced visualization by providing high-resolution 3D imaging of the structure of tissue, blood vessels and other features.

"We are excited to highlight our complete and varied lineup of ENT products designed to help physicians meet the clinical needs of their patients," said Darryl Rock, Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Surgical Solutions for Olympus America, Inc. "From the detailed magnifications provided by the ORBEYE Exoscope to perform delicate procedures, to the flexibility afforded by our single-use devices, Olympus remains committed to helping provide solutions across the entire ENT discipline."

For more information about the complete Olympus ENT portfolio visit the Olympus booth at ARS, #S2, the Olympus booth during AAO, #1127, or visit the Olympus ENT product page.

