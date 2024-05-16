Olympus to Highlight EVIS X1 Endoscopy System and Colorectal Cancer Screening Solutions at Digestive Disease Week Annual Meeting

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today that it will highlight its EVIS X1™ endoscopy system and colorectal cancer screening solutions during the Digestive Disease Week annual meeting May 19-21 in Washington, D.C.

The American Cancer Society reports that colorectal cancer deaths have been dropping in older adults for decades likely, in part, due to screenings such as colonoscopy that find polyps before they can develop into cancer or finding cancer earlier when it's more treatable.1

The EVIS X1 endoscopy system features imaging technologies designed to help physicians diagnose, treat and observe diseases and disorders of the upper and lower GI tract, including colorectal cancer.

More than 20 years ago, colorectal cancer (CRC) was known to be the fourth-leading cause of cancer death in men and women under the age of 50, according to the American Cancer Society. Now, CRC is the leading cause of cancer death for men under the age of 50 and the second leading cause for women under 50. Since 2015, incidence rates of CRC in adults younger than 55 have increased by 1% to 2% annually.2

The EVIS X1 endoscopy system imaging technologies include Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXI™) technology, which can improve the visibility of potential lesions and may help physicians reduce miss rates for early mucosal changes that can lead to cancer.3

A study evaluating the use of TXI technology on polyp detection during screening colonoscopies found that TXI technology significantly increased physicians' adenoma detection rate (ADR) and increased the number of adenomas measuring 5mm or larger detected, as compared to those found during a procedure using high-definition white-light endoscopy. ADR was also higher with TXI technology (as compared to white light) in patients who were being screened as a result of a positive non-invasive test or due to a history of polyps or bowel cancer.4

TXI technology is not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis.

Other assistive technologies that may increase ADR and help advance colorectal cancer detection include mechanical devices such as the Olympus® Endocuff Vision™ device, which help increase ADR during a colonoscopy by manipulating colonic folds and maximizing the viewable mucosa.5

A rare but potential complication when using Endocuff Vision™ device is the detachment of the device during the procedure. The physician should be prepared to retrieve the device if this were to occur. The physician should ensure Endocuff Vision™ device is used only with compatible colonoscopes, that the colonoscope distal tip is in good condition, and that the device is fully seated on the distal tip prior to the application of lubricant to minimize the chance of detachment. Standard risks of colonoscopy including injury, bleeding and perforation still apply when using the Endocuff Vision™ device.

During DDW, Olympus will demonstrate the capabilities of the EVIS X1 system and Endocuff Vision device, as well as offer hands-on demonstrations of ERCP and ESD procedures, live demonstrations of EUS-guided liver biopsy and presentations about the EndoClot® Polysaccharide Hemostatic System (PHS) and Submucosal Injection Solution (SIS) and automation in endoscope reprocessing.

For more information, visit the Olympus booth, #3329, during DDW or visit the EVIS X1 endoscopy system product page or the gastroenterology page for the entire Olympus® GI portfolio.

