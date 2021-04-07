Olympus Westborough Celebrates Virtual Grand Opening

"The Olympus Westborough campus will serve in conjunction with locations throughout the Americas as a hub of medical technology innovation, playing a key role in our business as a truly global med-tech company," said Julien Sauvagnargues, President of Olympus Corporate of the Americas. "This location brings us an inspiring place to work, with the most advanced technology for global and medical collaboration, a focus on wellness in the design and amenities offered our employees, and proximity to the long-admired medical innovation and talent base of the Boston area."

Westborough Olympus will feature a space where:

Olympus stakeholders can connect across the globe, engaging through enhanced technology with each other and Olympus customers with important medical R&D innovations and market leadership;

The Olympus Continuum Training and Education Center will offer hands-on learning opportunities led by top medical experts in a state-of-the-art center. Designed to strengthen procedural skills, enhance outcomes, and help healthcare professionals uphold the highest levels of patient care using today's most advanced medical equipment in a wetlab setting, courses will be offered to physicians, nurses, technicians and biomeds, both in person and virtually via the MedPresence ® telecollaboration platform.

telecollaboration platform. The Olympus OR Innovation Center showroom, also outfitted with the MedPresence platform, will provide an immersive environment for in-person or virtual integrated OR demonstrations to be conducted with customers and prospects;

Space utilization and automated amenities are reflective of the design team's COVID-19 pivot, ensuring a safe working environment in the midst of global pandemic conditions;

Olympus will facilitate continued partnerships with universities, colleges, and technical schools in the greater Boston area to grow world-class skills and capabilities within the region;

area to grow world-class skills and capabilities within the region; The amenity-rich office setting will also include wellbeing benefits such as an onsite café, fitness center, health rooms, Mother's rooms, a full-service day care center, walking paths, locker rooms with showers, as well as access to nearby biking trails;

Management will support the journey of Olympus employees, enhancing employee well-being and developing a community of talent;

Olympus will have improved access to world-class talent as it focuses on sustained growth.

During a virtual address to its employees, who attended from around the globe, Olympus thanked Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Carruth Capital and Guitterez Construction Co., which assisted with capital and development of the project, as well as Westborough's Board of Selectmen. Olympus further noted its intention to expand its corporate social responsibility partnerships throughout the Westborough region, in fulfilling its mission to make people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling in the areas where Olympus employees live and work.

The new facility reflects the company's ongoing transformation, which enables Olympus to capture cost savings and generate growth through its strongest business opportunities, particularly in the U.S. market for therapeutic medical devices that support endoscopic procedures, which has been identified as a strategic focus for growth of the company.

"Congratulations to Olympus on the opening of your state-of-the-art facility in Westborough," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in his remarks for the Olympus Westborough grand opening. "In Massachusetts, we are fortunate to have so many global leaders on the cutting edge of industry, especially in the life sciences, and we're thrilled to see Olympus expand its presence in our innovation ecosystem. I want to thank everyone at Olympus for your leadership, partnership and hard work to make today possible and for your vision to grow in central Massachusetts."

