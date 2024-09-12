Olympus Selected to Exhibit EVIS X1™ Endoscopy System at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus has been selected to exhibit its EVIS X1 Endoscopy System at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.

Olympus has been selected to exhibit its EVIS X1™ Endoscopy System, which helps physicians detect and treat gastrointestinal and respiratory disorders, during the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange Sept. 18

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's customer hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it can improve clinical outcomes, enhance safety or drive incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

The EVIS X1 endoscopy system, Olympus' latest in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy technology, helps physicians detect and treat gastrointestinal and respiratory disorders and features four compatible endoscopes: diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopes, a gastroscope and colonoscope. The ErgoGrip control section of the gastroscope and colonoscope are 10% lighter than Olympus' previous generation.¹ The EVIS X1 CV-1500 video system center features five LEDs that allow for four visualization technologies to assist physicians in visualizing anatomical structures: Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXI™), Red Dichromatic Imaging (RDI™),Brightness Adjustment Imaging with Maintenance of Contrast (BAI-MAC™) and Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technologies. A combined processor and light source offer a reduced footprint, and a digital system with touch panel allows physicians to program customizable settings for different procedures.

"Olympus is excited to bring its latest generation endoscopy system to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said Jay Sullivan, Group Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Medical Systems Group, Olympus. "The EVIS X1 endoscopy system offers physicians and healthcare facilities versatility and access to new imaging modalities intended to help physicians offer a high level of care to their patients."

"The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "We are pleased to invite Olympus to the Exchange."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

¹ Data on file with Olympus (DC00482867 and DC00482729)

SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas