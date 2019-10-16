Olympus Westborough Scheduled to Open in 2021

"Olympus Westborough represents a significant investment in the evolution of Olympus and will play a key role in our continued success over the company's next 100 years," said Nacho Abia, President and CEO, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We are thankful to all the businesses and government leadership we have worked with for years in Massachusetts. These relationships have made it simple for us to bring offices together for more cohesion and focus. This exciting new facility will further our company values and showcase our presence in the Boston area." Westborough Olympus will feature a space where:

Olympus stakeholders can connect across the globe, engaging each other and Olympus customers with important medical innovations and market leadership;

Employees can work dynamically, emphasizing innovation, collaboration and flexible workspace options;

The amenity-rich office setting will also include miles of walking and bicycling trails;

Management will support the journey of Olympus employees, enhancing employee well-being and developing a community of talent.

The new facility is a reflection of the company's Transform initiative, announced in January 2019, which enables Olympus to capture meaningful cost savings and generate growth through its strongest business opportunities, particularly in the U.S. market for medical devices that support endoscopic procedures.



"Massachusetts remains a global hub for innovation and technological advancement, and our administration has prioritized efforts to create an environment that supports this important sector of our economy," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. "Olympus' new Westborough facility ensures the company will continue to be a growing player in the medical technology sector of the Commonwealth's thriving healthcare ecosystem."

About Olympus

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optic and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Our solutions enable specialists to look inside the human body, further scientific research, ensure public safety and capture images of the world. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling every day.





Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan—is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania and employs more than 5,100 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com

OLYMPUS...TRUE TO YOU. TRUE TO SOCIETY. TRUE TO LIFE.

