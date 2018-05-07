Olympusat is Premier Sponsor of the LA Screenings Independents Opening Night Party Featuring Chyno Miranda

To kick-off the event, Olympusat will welcome TV and media professionals to a night of dance, music and entertainment, featuring an exciting live performance from one of the most recognizable and celebrated stars of the Hispanic music industry, Chyno Miranda. The LA Screenings Independents Opening Night Party will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm in the Salon Ballroom at The InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

"We are delighted to take part in the opening night festivities at this year's LA Screenings Independents. We have created a great event featuring tropical music, appetizers and refreshments for the enjoyment of some most influential names in the TV and media industry," stated Carlos Lopez, VP of Marketing and Communications at Olympusat. "The Opening Night Party will be a must-attend event, not only for the networking opportunities, but for the world-class performance of Chyno Miranda."

Critically-acclaimed throughout his career, Chyno Miranda has received multiple accolades as part of the duo Chino y Nacho, including one Latin Grammy, the Antorcha de Oro and Antorcha de Plata at the Viña del Mar Music Festival, four Billboard awards, five Premios Lo Nuestro, two Premios Tu Mundo, among other recognitions at Premios Juventud, Premios Heat and the BMI Latin Awards.

Now, as a solo artist, Chyno Miranda has conquered the top of the charts, offering an original repertoire that includes international hits, such as Tú Me Elevas¸ Bailar Contigo ft. 3BALLMTY & El Jova, and Vamo' A La Calle Remix ft. Carlos Baute. His single Quédate Conmigo ft. Wisin and Gente de Zona, has over 72 million hits on YouTube, topping the popularity charts in multiple Latin American countries a week after its release.

LA Screenings Independents 2018 is produced in association with NATPE.

To learn more about Olympusat's industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.

