Olyzon Announces Innovid Integration to Connect CTV Decisioning with Independent Cross-Platform Measurement

Partnership helps advertisers validate incremental reach and connect TV exposure to real business outcomes.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olyzon, the agentic decisioning layer for TV advertising, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Innovid, the independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising.

The partnership enables advertisers and agencies to combine Olyzon's predictive CTV decisioning with Innovid's cross-platform measurement for converged TV environments, creating a more structured and accountable approach to investment across connected TV and linear.

As TV investment spans digital and linear environments and becomes increasingly fragmented across platforms, supply paths, and measurement systems, brands are seeking greater clarity around three core questions: where their ads appear, whether reach is truly incremental, and how exposure connects to business outcomes.

Through this integration, Olyzon and Innovid will enable marketers to:

Validate incremental reach across CTV and linear using independent ad serving and deduplicated cross-platform measurement



Quantify publisher-level contribution to unique reach and control cross-platform frequency



Connect predictive contextual decisioning to independently measured post-campaign outcomes



Align creative execution with measured attention and outcome signals



Turn cross-platform reporting into structured optimization inputs, not siloed dashboards

Olyzon operates as a decisioning layer above media activation, using AI-driven contextual modeling and predictive resonance scoring to prioritize environments before media is bought. Innovid provides independent ad delivery and cross-platform measurement infrastructure, allowing advertisers to validate reach, frequency, and performance across converged TV.

Together, the two platforms create a clearer link between pre-campaign decisioning and post-campaign validation, without requiring changes to existing buying workflows.

The Innovid integration supports Olyzon's broader strategy to operate as an open decisioning layer above the existing TV ecosystem. The platform is designed to integrate with independent verification and measurement partners, ensuring that decisioning remains transparent, vendor-neutral, and continuously validated by third-party data.

"Innovid's independent ad serving and cross-platform measurement capabilities validate Olyzon's predictive decisioning layer," said Jules Minvielle, CEO of Olyzon. "This integration allows advertisers to verify incremental reach and resonance-driven buying with independent measurement, closing the loop between signal, activation, and outcome."

"Marketers don't need to know just what was delivered — they need to know what actually worked," added Patrick Rubin, VP, Enterprise Sales, Innovid. "By connecting predictive TV decisioning with cross-platform measurement, this partnership gives them clear visibility into incremental reach, frequency impact, and real performance so they can allocate investment with greater confidence."

The integration is available immediately for U.S. advertisers activating CTV campaigns through Olyzon.

About Olyzon

Olyzon is the agentic decisioning layer for TV advertising. It transforms TV and business signals into continuous decisions about which platforms and programs to activate, and how to adapt creative to each viewing context. By operating at the program level and connecting exposure to real outcomes through trusted measurement, Olyzon enables marketers to achieve incremental reach and provable business impact as a result of better decisioning. Founded in 2024, Olyzon has 30+ employees across offices in New York and Paris. Thrive with All Eyes On TV. Learn more at www.olyzon.tv

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent ad tech platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences that people love. In 2025, Innovid and Flashtalking merged to create a transparent, scalable alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into Prisma, the industry's core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing, as well as Protected for verification, fraud detection, and brand safety. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.

