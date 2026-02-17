Omada Selected by Riverty Group to Support Identity Governance at Scale

Riverty Group accelerates growth strategy with Omada's scalable identity governance platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that Riverty Group has selected Omada to support its identity governance needs.

Riverty is a leading fintech company, and a Bertelsmann Group company, operating across Europe. With over 4,000 employees, Riverty offers a comprehensive range of payment, collection, and factoring solutions aimed at supporting individuals and businesses in managing cash flows. Riverty processes over 1 billion transactions each year.

Driven by core values of trust, transparency, and sustainability, Riverty blends technological innovation with a human-centered approach to provide seamless and flexible payment options that support businesses and consumers along their entire transaction cycle.

Following an extensive evaluation, Riverty selected Omada to strengthen security and governance capabilities in support of its corporate growth. Omada will manage approximately 5,500 identities for Riverty and provide enterprise-level support. Riverty will begin with Omada's Cloud Accelerator, which includes a guaranteed 12-week implementation backed by a proven best-practice framework, enabling rapid time to value and a scalable foundation for future needs.

Omada simplifies identity governance with a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that streamlines the management of user identities, access, and entitlements. With a focus on automation and user-centric design, Omada helps reduce manual tasks and enhance operational efficiency, supporting consistent enforcement of security policies, regulatory compliance, and access management at scale. By leveraging advanced capabilities such as AI-driven decision-making and role-based access control (RBAC), Omada enables stronger security and improved user experiences without the complexity traditionally associated with identity governance.

Dominic Adenuga, Identity and Access Management (IAM) Lead, Tech Infrastructure Architecture & Strategy, Riverty, said: "In a highly regulated environment, we need governance we can prove, and a scalable identity operating model that supports Riverty's growth across countries and teams."

Gry Collignon, Managing Director, Omada GmbH, said: "Companies like Riverty operate in highly regulated environments and require robust identity governance to support both security and compliance. Omada makes IGA easier, more intelligent, and more efficient. We're proud to support Riverty with cloud-native identity governance that delivers the agility and scalability needed to manage complex identity workflows."

About Omada

Omada is a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offering a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in identity governance for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best-practice framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, visit omadaidentity.com.

Media Contact

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

About Riverty

Riverty is a driving force in the fintech sector, operating in 11 European countries. With over 4,000 employees, the Bertelsmann Group company offers a comprehensive range of payment, collection, and factoring solutions designed to help individuals and businesses manage their cash flows effectively.

Media Contact

Kristina Hunter Nilsson

[email protected]

SOURCE Omada