Omada Releases State of Identity Governance 2026, Highlighting Gaps Between Identity Scale, Automation, and Executive Visibility

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today released its annual State of Identity Governance 2026 report, based on primary research with 577 identity, access management, and cybersecurity leaders. The research finds that identity environments are scaling rapidly through automation, non-human identities, and agentic AI, while governance models and executive visibility continue to evolve.

The study shows organizations are investing heavily in identity governance, adopting Zero Trust principles, and reporting high confidence in their identity security programs. However, executive reporting remains focused primarily on operational activity such as provisioning speed, audit readiness, and incident counts, rather than leading indicators of identity risk.

Key findings from the report include:

in most organizations, often by factors of 50:1 or more, yet ownership and accountability are distributed across multiple teams. Executive confidence in identity security is high , but fewer organizations consistently track metrics such as privileged access coverage, orphaned accounts, or time to revoke access.

Eighty-five percent of organizations report they are already using or piloting agentic AI, with security vulnerabilities cited as the most frequently identified concern related to deployment. Governance expectations outpace implementation. Executives are more likely than practitioners to report the use of stronger identity controls for AI agents, including unique identities and rotating credentials, highlighting gaps between policy intent and operational execution.

Executives are more likely than practitioners to report the use of stronger identity controls for AI agents, including unique identities and rotating credentials, highlighting gaps between policy intent and operational execution. Zero Trust adoption is nearly universal, but interoperability challenges across identity and security platforms continue to limit unified visibility and reporting.

Lisa Berg Rydsbo, CMO, Omada, said: "Identity has become the new security perimeter, but our research shows executives are flying blind. Organizations are deploying AI agents that multiply their attack surface by orders of magnitude, while leadership lacks visibility into even basic identity hygiene metrics. This isn't just a reporting gap – it's a governance crisis with real breach, compliance, and reputational consequences."

The report concludes that identity governance is becoming a continuous, machine-driven control layer that underpins Zero Trust, automation, and AI-enabled workflows. Organizations that align executive reporting with identity exposure and ownership are better positioned to manage this transition as identity environments continue to scale.

