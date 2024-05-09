Omaha Healthcare Company Fusion Announces Nursing Scholarship Winners

OMAHA, Neb., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion is announcing the 10 winners of the Compassion in Care – A Fusion Scholarship, aiming to assist students pursuing their Bachelor of Science in nursing. The 10 recipients will be awarded $5,000, renewable for up to four years, and have been matched with a Fusion mentor who will guide them as they attend nursing school.

"We had dozens of amazing applicants for this year's scholarship, which makes it tough for our internal committee to pick the winners, but it's exciting to have a glimpse into what the future of nursing looks like," said Chief Clinical Officer Amber Barna, MSN, RN. "Fusion's clinical team is excited to mentor the scholarship recipients and support them as they take on a selfless career."

The 2024 recipients include Brian Krewson of Malvern, Iowa; Cara Goodman of Hamburg, Iowa; Kylie Wesack of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Chiara Richeson of Fremont, Nebraska; Isabella Ramsgard of Omaha, Nebraska; Caitlin Linardos of Bradley, Maine; Alexis Honeyman of Omaha, Nebraska; Gracy Holys of Columbus, Nebraska; Madelyn Daino of Spring Lake, New Jersey; and Olivia Gardner of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Fusion and its two business units, Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, exist to match clinicians to facilities needing their assistance while carrying out the core purpose of improving the lives of everyone the company touches. Fusion created the Compassion in Care scholarship to alleviate the burden of tuition costs and allow students to focus on their studies and clinical experience.

Learn more about Compassion in Care – A Fusion Scholarship at workwithfusion.com/impact. Applications for next year will open in November.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

