OMAHA STEAKS FILET MIGNONS HONORED WITH RARE AND PRESTIGIOUS USDA CERTIFIED TENDER DESIGNATION

Couples Invited to Share the most 'Tender Moment' of their Relationship for a Chance to Win a Catered Wedding and 2-Year Subscription of Omaha Steaks USDA Certified Tender Filets

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, is proud to announce its Filet Mignons have been bestowed with the highly sought-after USDA Certified Tender status.

"This coveted recognition is given to a very, very small percentage of U.S. beef that satisfies stringent, independent testing criteria for tenderness. Omaha Steaks is one of only two beef processors in the entire country to achieve this designation. It marks a significant milestone for us and reaffirms our 107-year commitment to delivering the finest and most tender beef to America and beyond. There truly is nothing like an Omaha Steak," said Omaha Steaks President and CEO Nate Rempe.

USDA Certified Tender is a mark of excellence awarded to beef cuts that excel in a USDA approved, third-party slice shear force testing. To earn and maintain this status, Omaha Steaks master butchers select the finest raw material, meticulously age each Filet Mignon, remove exterior fat to create a leaner, steakhouse-style experience, quality check every steak, and then pass stringent, independent testing criteria for tenderness. There is now no doubt – when you experience an Omaha Steaks filet mignon, you are experiencing one of the most tender steaks in the world.

According to the USDA, Tenderness is one of the most significant factors affecting the overall consumer acceptance of beef cuts. The USDA worked with academia and industry over several years to develop a system to determine beef tenderness, using an objective scale to ensure that cuts with the Certified Tender label consistently meet consumer expectations.

Research found that most social media references to "tender" revolve around love, not meat, but a great meal is also an expression of love. So, to honor this perfect marriage, the brand is also launching the 'Omaha Steaks Certified Tender Moments Contest' – celebrating the most special and tender moments of love. This unique contest invites engaged or married couples planning a vow renewal within the next year to share a video that captured the most tender moment of their relationship for a chance to win a delicious prize valued at $20,000.

Contest Details:

Start Date: The Contest is Now Open!

The Contest is Now Open! End Date: 12:00 AM CT on Tuesday , Oct. 8, 2024, or upon receipt of 1,000 entries

To enter, couples are asked to:

Follow @OmahaSteaks on Instagram Create a video or Reel showcasing their relationship's most 'Certified Tender Moment' (e.g., first time meeting, the moment they knew they were in love, engagement, or other significant tender moment) or share a video showcasing a moment that was already captured, like their proposal, a shared sunset, a mountain summit, or a special moment in a special place. In the social post copy, explain how the Wedding Protein Package would make a difference for your wedding day or vow renewal. Tag @OmahaSteaks in the social copy Include #OmahaSteaksContest & #CertifiedTenderMoments Set Instagram profile to public

Grand Prize:

A two-year monthly subscription of Omaha Steaks Certified Tender Filets. Plus, Certified Tender Filets, Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp, and Air-Chilled Chicken Breasts for a wedding or vow renewal (for up to 200 guests), fully covered by Omaha Steaks. Couples already married can use the prize for a vow renewal or post-wedding celebration. The prize package is valued at $20,000.

Special Certified Tender Date Night Package

In addition to the contest, Omaha Steaks is introducing the Limited Time Only Certified Tender Date Night Package. This exclusive package includes Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons, Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp, Individual Scalloped Potatoes, Caramel Apple Tartlets, Omaha Steaks Seasoning and a bottle of wine – perfect for a romantic, Certified Tender evening at home!

For more Certified Tender Moments Contest rules, visit OmahaSteaks.com/Contest, and for more information about Omaha Steaks and Certified Tender Filets, visit OmahaSteaks.com/CertifiedTender.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

