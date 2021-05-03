Omaha Steaks Launches BIG Summer Grilling SweepSTEAKS: Win a Celebrity Chef Backyard BBQ, Steaks for a Year, and a Big Green Egg

OMAHA, Neb., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks is helping Americans get ready for summer with its new BIG Summer Grilling SweepSTEAKS featuring more than $15,000 in prizes.

Throughout the month of May, steak lovers and grill masters will have the chance to win one of three summer prize packs, complete with everything people need to get their grill on.

Enter online today for a chance to win a backyard BBQ for 20 hosted by celebrity Chef David Rose, Omaha Steaks grilling packages and prizes from Big Green Egg

The three prize packs include:

Grand Prize : One lucky winner will receive a one-year supply of Omaha Steaks Mega Steak Boxes, a backyard BBQ party hosted by Chef David Rose in summer of 2022, including food and catering for up to 20 friends and family, and one Large Big Green Egg package (approximate retail value: $13,100 ).

: One winner will receive Omaha Steaks Ultimate Grilling Package and one Big Green Egg MiniMax package (approximate retail value: ). Third Prize: Fifteen winners will receive an Omaha Steaks $30 Reward Card and a Big Green Egg accessory (approximate retail value: $60 ).

Visit www.OmahaSteaks.com/ChefRose and click on the link to visit the sweepstakes microsite. Official sweepstakes rules are available at: https://bit.ly/3bU0HWP. Entries must be received before midnight central time on May 31, 2021.

"There are plenty of steak occasions during summertime, but the best time to grill is actually … any time," said David Rose, Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks, and renowned grill master. "Summertime is all about grilling delicious food and enjoying time with family. In fact, 92% of Americans say they plan to grill more or the same amount in 2021, compared to 2020, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks.* What better way to kick off summer than with a piping hot grill filled with world-famous steaks? And the grand prize winner gets to enjoy a perfectly grilled meal prepared by yours truly!"

"Bring together the finest quality meats with Omaha Steaks, a world class chef, David Rose, to cook it, and the ultimate grilling experience with the Big Green Egg, and you've got yourself the recipe for a delicious party," said Bob Atkinson, Marketing Manager, Big Green Egg. "As we head into the official grilling season for most of America, we're excited to bring families together in their backyards this summer around the grill."

*Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from March 18 to 24, 2021, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company, who has a history of supporting food security through long-standing relationships with food banks, and partnerships with national organizations to provide food to those in need during natural disasters and during the pandemic. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About Big Green Egg®

Big Green Egg Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system, unmatched for its versatility and culinary results. Starting with a single, simple to use, outdoor cooker over forty-five years ago, the EGG® has evolved into a highly modernized version of anything that came before it. Combining best-in-class innovation with engineered performance built on industry-leading and patented features, state-of-the-art ceramic technology, a full line of related EGGcessories® and seven distinct sizes sold in over fifty countries, the Big Green Egg® is ideally suited for the casual backyard griller and culinary aficionado alike, and has become the top choice of leading chefs around the world. Lifetime Warranty, Versatile, Often Copied, Never Matched … there is only one, original Big Green Egg – The Ultimate Cooking Experience!® www.BigGreenEgg.com.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). Void in AK, HI, outside the 48 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM CT on 5/1/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 5/31/21. Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received. For full Official Rules, visit https://bit.ly/3bU0HWP. Sponsor: BT Gift Certificates, Inc. d/b/a Omaha Steaks 11030 "O" Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

