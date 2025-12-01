A fun way for the whole family to enjoy the perfect holiday meal, no matter how tiny.

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, is helping families create a "tiny" bit more magic around the dinner table this holiday season with the launch of the limited edition Elf's Steakhouse Box - a playful and mouthwatering meal package designed to bring more joy to the entire family — including those mischievous elves!

As parents serve a premium Omaha Steaks holiday dinner, their children's elves can join the fun with their own tiny meal, creating an unforgettable experience the whole family is sure to enjoy.

Omaha Steaks Unveils the Limited-Edition Elf's Steakhouse Box — A Holiday Feast for Families and Their Festive Elves

The limited-edition Elf's Steakhouse Box includes:

4 Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons (5 oz.)

4 Air-Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts (4 oz.)

8 Omaha Steaks Smash Burgers (3.2 oz.)

4 Individual Scalloped Potatoes (3.81 oz.)

4 Caramel Apple Tartlets (4 oz.)

1 Omaha Steaks Seasoning (3 oz.)

4 FREE Omaha Steaks Burgers (4 oz.)

1 FREE Elf's Steakhouse Box

The Elf's Steakhouse Box, packaged by our elves here in Omaha, comes equipped with an elf-sized steak, green beans, and buttered mashed potatoes, along with a tiny, branded Omaha Steaks box for your elf's dining pleasure.

"The holidays can be hectic between preparing perfect meals and creating fun family memories," said Nate Rempe, Omaha Steaks President and CEO. "With the Elf's Steakhouse Box, we are making holiday meals easier and more memorable by bringing families—and their elves—together to enjoy great food."

The limited-edition Elf's Steakhouse Box will be available for order starting today, December 1, on OmahaSteaks.com, while supplies last. For more information, visit OmahaSteaks.com or follow @OmahaSteaks on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

