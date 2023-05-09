OMAKAI sushi Announces Official Coconut Grove Opening

Increasing demand for OMAKAI sushi prompts expansion plans across South Florida

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMAKAI sushi today announced that its fine casual, high-quality sushi concept will expand beyond its original restaurants in Wynwood and Aventura by opening in the heart of Coconut Grove on May 17, 2023.

OMAKAI sushi Coconut Grove - 3304 Mary St, Miami, FL 33133

OMAKAI sushi launched in November 2019, thanks to the vision of two brothers, Diego and Pedro Quijada, along with Nicolas Sayavedra and Chef Aaron Pate. The team's combined hospitality experience and passion for gastronomy led them to create this sushi concept, with omakase at the helm. The menu features various tasting options, along with its signature 'Homeakase' boxes, which provide guests the option to enjoy OMAKAI's offerings in sleek packaging from the comfort of home.

Following the highly anticipated Coconut Grove opening, the team plans to launch Miami's first proper hand roll bar, OMAKAI hand roll bar, in Brickell. The menu will exclusively offer a variety of hand rolls with premium cuts of fish, along with a curated selection of sakes. Lastly, OMAKAI's delivery & pickup-only location in Aventura will be converted into a full, sit-down restaurant in early 2024 to serve its growing customer-base.

"One of the key drivers behind our continued growth and expansion is the community's steadfast support and genuine love for our concept," said Diego Quijada. "We look forward to opening our doors to new customers, and we have no doubt that our premium traditional sushi will elevate the offerings in Coconut Grove and beyond."

Recognizing the booming restaurant scene in Coconut Grove, the OMAKAI sushi team plans to join the neighborhood this May. Opening at 3304 Mary Street in Coconut Grove, this new location is 2,182 square feet and will seat approximately 65 guests. Located at Terra Group's headquarters building, the latest OMAKAI sushi restaurant was brokered by Sam Noddle of Comras Company.

Pedro Quijada said, "Our Coconut Grove opening marks the first of several exciting new plans for OMAKAI sushi. As we move into this next chapter, we are committed to innovating upon our concept while staying true to the brand that OMAKAI customers have grown to know and love."

For further information on OMAKAI sushi, email [email protected] or visit www.omakai.com.

SOURCE OMAKAI sushi