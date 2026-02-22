Omalizumab is as Effective as Multi-Food Oral Immunotherapy for Allergenic Food Tolerability

More than 60% of participant dietary consumption plans showed no significant difference between omalizumab and multi-food oral immunotherapy success rates after 12 months

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no significant difference between the successful consumption of allergenic foods when using omalizumab versus multi-food oral immunotherapy, according to new research being presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting.

In this study, 80 of 81 participants qualified for dietary consumption (DC) of one-to-three allergenic foods following multi-food oral immunotherapy (mOIT) or omalizumab treatment. Researchers defined the success of DC plans as participants consuming a median of 300 mg/day of allergenic food at three and six months per daily diary records and using study team evaluations conducted over 12 months.

"The OUtMATCH Stage 3 results are encouraging for families living with multiple food allergies. After approximately one year of treatment with either omalizumab facilitated multi-food oral immunotherapy or omalizumab alone, more than 60% of participants were successfully eating their allergenic foods regularly. Both treatment approaches appear to open a pathway to dietary inclusion with comparable safety and success," said lead author Sharon Chinthrajah, MD, FAAAAI.

Dietary consumption plan success rates, using daily diaries at three and six months across all foods, showed no significant differences between groups after mOIT (77%, 65%) or after omalizumab (66%, 63%; p=0.10, p=0.77). Individual allergens showed comparable outcomes, and study team evaluations also showed no group differences in success rates at 3, 6, 9 or 12 months across foods or individual allergens. The researchers noticed similar levels of safety between groups among 52 participants, 22 of which were in the post-mOIT group and 30 in the post-omalizumab group, who remained on dietary consumption plans for all three foods for 12 months. Participants experiencing any adverse events were similar, with two serious adverse events occurring during open feeding transition from mOIT to dietary consumption. However, only one case of eosinophilic esophagitis developed during DC after omalizumab.

Research presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 27 – March 2 in Philadelphia, PA, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).

