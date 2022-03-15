Oman Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027 - Shift from On-premises Infrastructure Migrates to Colocation & Managed Services

Mar 15, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oman data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Rise in the number of internet users will increase data generation. Rapid development in network connectivity, favorable support from government bodies, and increased adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Oman data center industry.
OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase cloud server adoption in Oman.
Most data centers in Oman are equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS systems that can increase to up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements. The adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominates the market with over 90% share.
Air- and water-based cooling systems are majorly adopted in the Oman data center market. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.
MARKET ENABLERS
- Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand
- Big Data & IoT boosting Data Center Investments
- Shift from On-premises Infrastructure migrates to Colocation & Managed Services
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In Oman, some of the colocation services providers are involved in providing colocation and cloud-based services to government entities; thus, it's an excellent opportunity for investors.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- DC Pro Engineering
- Direct Services
- Hill International
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Equinix
- Ooredoo
- Oman Data Park
- Gulf Data Hub
