OMAN OIL MARKETING COMPANY EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN SAUDI ARABIA WITH 14 NEW SERVICE STATIONS

News provided by

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

18 Jul, 2023, 06:42 ET

MUSCAT, Oman, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to its regional expansion strategy, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) plans to add 14 one-stop-shop service stations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this expansion, OOMCO will be operating a total of 26 service stations in the Kingdom by Q4 2023. As it continues to grow, OOMCO's service stations are rapidly becoming a destination of choice for premium fuel, food, beverages, and other convenient items and quality automotive services.

OOMCO x KSA Expansion
The announcement came on the sidelines of a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and Tamiyoz for Fuel, a leading investment and development company for fuel stations in Saudi Arabia, which will further expand OOMCO's footprint in the Kingdom. The MOU was signed by Tarik Mohammed Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company, and Yousif Masoud Al Saadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tamiyoz for Fuel.

Jaber Mansour Al-Wahaibi, General Manager of International Retail, Business Development, Strategic Planning, & Marketing & Digital at Oman Oil Marketing Company, stated "Our unique selling proposition lies in large part in growing 'beyond the pump' and pursuing a customer-centric approach that applies to all our retail operations. Our successful business model is a source of competitive advantage that is transferable across the region and KSA, which is among the key growth markets for us."

He added, "OOMCO aims to operate 26 stations across Saudi Arabia by the end of 2023. We partnered with Tamiyoz, a reputed Saudi-Arabia-based real estate investment and development company, to further facilitate this growth. This is in line with our aim to become one of the top five fuel marketers in the Gulf Cooperation Council by 2027."

Yousif Masoud Al Saadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tamiyoz for Fuel, said, "Saudi Arabia's fast-growing population and a vibrant economy mean that there is a growing need for us to build and develop more service stations across the Kingdom. We are pleased to work with Oman Oil Marketing Company as we are all committed to delivering high-quality products and customer service through these sites, which will also create more employment opportunities for local suppliers."

OOMCO's service stations provide customers with more than quality fuel and lubricants. Serving a wide variety of customer segments and as part of its non-fuel growth and retail transformation process, OOMCO has signed franchise agreements with leading global food and beverage brands and tied up with food delivery providers and internationally renowned logistics companies.

