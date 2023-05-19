OmboriGrid partners with Pointr to offer store mapping solutions for retailers

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombori today announced that its new StoreAI extension to Ombori Grid will include AI-powered store mapping solutions from digital mapping specialists Pointr.

This collaboration will make it quick and easy for retailers to provide interactive in-store digital maps and wayfinders for their stores. Pointr uses a combination of AI and computer vision to analyze CAD files of a store and automatically convert that into a digital map.

Once the map is created, it can easily be repurposed for many different devices and use cases, this can include voice or touchscreen kiosks or mobile apps. These can be used by employees and customers to locate and be directed to products, service desks, or other facilities.

Ombori CEO Andreas Hassellöf said, "Retailers are always asking us for in-store wayfinding solutions, like the one we did for Target in Melbourne. Store mapping for one or two stores is quite easy, but it's a huge challenge to do it for hundreds or thousands of stores across a large enterprise. We're very excited to be partnering with Pointr, who are experts in this area and are using AI to solve this very problem."

Jessica Milan, Chief Growth Officer, Pointr, said, "Ombori has built some great APIs which made it extremely easy for us to integrate with the Grid platform. We are very much looking forward to seeing what retailers are going to do with the things that we deliver to them together."

StoreAI for Ombori Grid will officially launch at a special online event on May 24th.

