OmboriGrid partners with Pointr to offer store mapping solutions for retailers

News provided by

OmboriGrid AB

19 May, 2023, 11:44 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombori today announced that its new StoreAI extension to Ombori Grid will include AI-powered store mapping solutions from digital mapping specialists Pointr. 

This collaboration will make it quick and easy for retailers to provide interactive in-store digital maps and wayfinders for their stores. Pointr uses a combination of AI and computer vision to analyze CAD files of a store and automatically convert that into a digital map. 

Once the map is created, it can easily be repurposed for many different devices and use cases, this can include voice or touchscreen kiosks or mobile apps. These can be used by employees and customers to locate and be directed to products, service desks, or other facilities. 

Ombori CEO Andreas Hassellöf said, "Retailers are always asking us for in-store wayfinding solutions, like the one we did for Target in Melbourne. Store mapping for one or two stores is quite easy, but it's a huge challenge to do it for hundreds or thousands of stores across a large enterprise. We're very excited to be partnering with Pointr, who are experts in this area and are using AI to solve this very problem." 

Jessica Milan, Chief Growth Officer, Pointr, said, "Ombori has built some great APIs which made it extremely easy for us to integrate with the Grid platform. We are very much looking forward to seeing what retailers are going to do with the things that we deliver to them together." 

StoreAI for Ombori Grid will officially launch at a special online event on May 24th. 

CONTACT:

Andreas Hassellöf, CEO, OmboriGrid AB (publ), +46 (0) 77-586 80 00, [email protected] 

SOURCE OmboriGrid AB

Also from this source

OmboriGrid partners with Pointr to offer store mapping solutions for retailers

Ombori launches StoreAI for Grid

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.