OMCO Joins MacLean-Fogg, Strengthening a Century Long Commitment to American Manufacturing

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean-Fogg, a fourth-generation, family-owned American manufacturer entering its second century in business, and OMCO, the nation's largest custom roll former and a leading provider of contract manufacturing and proprietary solar racking and tracker systems, today jointly announced MacLean-Fogg's acquisition of OMCO.

The acquisition strengthens MacLean-Fogg's position in engineered industrial solutions, renewable energy infrastructure, and precision manufacturing while reinforcing both companies' long-standing commitment to American manufacturing.

Founded by Fletcher Gleason in 1955, OMCO brings 70 years of engineering expertise, operational scale, and family stewardship to MacLean-Fogg's growing industrial portfolio. Headquartered in Ohio, OMCO operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, and Arizona, serving customers across the solar, trailer and truck body, material handling, data center, and other industrial markets.

"OMCO stood out for its strong culture, technical capability, and customer-centered operating approach," said Duncan MacLean, President & CEO of MacLean-Fogg. "This acquisition represents a highly complementary step in our strategy to thoughtfully expand and diversify into high-quality industrial markets."

Expanding Roll Forming and Renewable Energy Capabilities

OMCO is widely recognized as the largest custom roll forming company in the United States and was an early entrant into the utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) market in 2007. Its advanced roll forming capabilities and proprietary solar racking and tracker systems significantly enhance MacLean-Fogg's ability to deliver engineered steel solutions at scale. OMCO also provides custom contract manufactured solutions to a broad range of industries leveraging its roll form and metal fabrication capabilities.

OMCO will continue operating as a distinct platform within MacLean-Fogg, maintaining its leadership structure while gaining access to shared resources in Human Resources, Finance, IT, and Environmental Health & Safety (EHS).

"Joining MacLean-Fogg marks an exciting new chapter for OMCO," said Gary Schuster, OMCO's President & CEO. "We look forward to leveraging MacLean-Fogg's long-term perspective as we continue to grow, innovate, and serve our customers with excellence."

A Shared Legacy of Long-Term Stewardship

As privately held, multi-generational businesses, both MacLean-Fogg and OMCO share a philosophy rooted in long-term investment, operational excellence, and strong customer partnerships.

MacLean-Fogg's century-long history reflects the evolution of American manufacturing—from supporting the nation's railroads to supplying engineered components for automotive and industrial markets worldwide. The company's disciplined growth strategy has focused on solving complex engineering challenges and investing for sustainable performance.

The addition of OMCO follows MacLean-Fogg's 2024 acquisition of Mallard Manufacturing and reinforces a broader strategy of expanding into high-value industrial markets.

"As we enter our next 100 years, we're building from a strong foundation," Duncan MacLean said. "We're investing in businesses that expand upon our capabilities and position us for long-term growth."

Built for the Next Century of American Industry

Together, MacLean-Fogg and OMCO will continue investing in advanced manufacturing, engineering talent, and operational excellence to support customers across industrial markets.

The acquisition underscores a shared commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing, supporting local communities, and delivering the precision-engineered products that keep industry moving.

About MacLean-Fogg

Founded in 1925, MacLean-Fogg is a family-owned, global enterprise composed of MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and Mallard Manufacturing, with five primary business groups: Fastener Solutions, Engineered Solutions, Plastic Solutions, Additive Solutions, and Gravity Flow & Logistic Solutions. More than 2,000 employees deliver world-class quality, on-time performance, and engineering innovation across automotive, heavy truck, material handling, and diverse industrial applications. Visit macleanfogg.com to learn more.

About OMCO

Founded in 1955, OMCO is the nation's largest custom roll former, offering industry-leading contract manufacturing and proprietary solar racking systems. As it celebrates 70 years of manufacturing, OMCO continues to serve solar, transportation, material handling, data center, and other essential industrial markets through facilities in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, and Arizona. Learn more at omcoform.com and omcosolar.com.

