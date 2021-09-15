Omega 3 Supplements Market Size to Reach $10.57 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global omega 3 supplements market size is projected to reach USD 10.57 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021-2028. Growing awareness among consumers related to the health benefits of omega 3 supplements coupled with a rise in chronic diseases such as cancer, strokes, arthritis, and heart disease are expected to drive significant growth for the market. In addition to this, increasing concerns about the insufficient consumption of nutritional diets and unavailability of certain flaxseeds and fishes that are major spruces of omega 3, boosting the demand for additional omega 3 supplements. Moreover, increasing awareness campaigns through different forms of media to educate people about the benefits of such supplements, further propelling the market growth.

Key Highlights of Omega 3 Supplements Market

Based on the source , the fish oil market segment accounted for the largest share in the omega 3 supplements market. Fish oil is considered one of the primary sources of omega 3 fatty acids and therefore preferably used in supplements.

, segment accounted for the largest share in the omega 3 supplements market. fatty acids and therefore preferably used in supplements. In terms of form , the soft gels segment dominated the market with a higher revenue share and is expected to perform better over the forecast period. Soft gels are comfortable to swallow in comparison with capsules and tablets as they are tasteless and do not have an unpleasant odor.

, dominated the market with a higher revenue share and is expected to perform better over the forecast period. as they are tasteless and do not have an unpleasant odor. By functionality, the cardiovascular health segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment and accounted for a majority of the market share. Omega 3 fatty acids are useful to maintain HDL cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and stabilize heart rhythms, thereby prevents cardiovascular diseases.

Recent Developments:

The latest study on Alzheimer's disease patients has observed the effect of omega-3 supplementation on spinal fluid testing and memory test scores. As per the study, people who took omega 3 are found completely stable in terms of memory function. Now, researchers can examine biomarkers in blood samples rather than performing spinal tap procedures on patients, which is a significant step forward.

Regional Developments

North America dominated the global omega 3 supplements market and is anticipated to garner the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with a rise in consumer preference for supplements is expected to drive significant growth for the regional market. On the other side, Europe is predicted to witness substantial growth, owing to the growing geriatric population, government initiatives to treat obesity on priority, and increasing investments from leading players.

Competitive Outlook

The impact of newer revenue-generating strategies have helped leading players to achieve financial stability. Additionally, increasing number of regulatory approvals has also helped market players to gain positive momentum in the market. Some of the key players working in the omega 3 supplements market are Nordic Naturals, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, NutriGold Inc., Pharma Nord B.V, NOW Foods, Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, Aker BioMarine AS, Pharmavite LLC, i-Health, Inc., KD Pharma Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Natrol LLC, OmegaBrite, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Carlson Laboratories, VAYA Pharma, SPC, Bionova, The Nature's Bounty Co., and Arkopharma.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical Company

Pharmaceutical Company Demand Side: Hospital, Clinics

Hospital, Clinics Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the omega 3 supplements market report on the basis of source, form, functionality, end-use, and region:

Omega 3 Supplement Market, Source Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Fish Oil

Krill Oil

Algae Oil

Others

Omega 3 Supplement Market, Form Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tablets

Capsules

Soft gels

Others

Omega 3 Supplement Market, Functionality Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cardiovascular Health

Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health

Eye Diseases

Diabetes

Others

Omega 3 Supplement Market, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Omega 3 Supplement Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

