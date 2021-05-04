Omega Healthcare Expands Focus on Payer Services with New VP Chris Rigsby

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of outsourced revenue cycle management and other healthcare support services, today announced the hiring of Chris Rigsby as Senior Vice President-Payer Solutions in charge of expanding services to health plans. Omega currently provides risk adjustment, HCC coding and other services to payers cumulatively representing more than 6 million members, including more than 1 million Medicare Advantage members, leveraging its team of 6,000+ medical coders with expertise in both RCM and RADV processes.

Rigsby has nearly two decades of experience in risk adjustment and quality of care spanning Medicare Advantage, Commercial Affordable Care Act and Medicaid health plans. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer/Vice President, Value-based Care at Vatica Health, where he led a team of more than 80 in forging partnerships between payers and providers. He previously served as Vice President, Network & Quality Operations at Windsor Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage plan that has since been acquired by WellCare.

Omega began adding payer customers to its core provider customer base seven years ago, enabling health plans to take advantage of the company's large coder talent pool to quickly deploy experienced teams on a seasonal basis. Omega's pricing, ability to redeploy teams for other projects between seasons, and analytics and automation technologies also reduce labor costs, saving up to 60% per chart and other direct and indirect costs while also ensuring high accuracy rates that help payers improve cash flow and net revenues.

"Payers today are facing new regulatory requirements, including the return of RADV audits and mounting pressure to improve their Medicare Star ratings. That means they will need more support than ever from qualified coders as well as a strategy to control the associated costs," Rigsby said. "With more than 6,000 coders skilled in working with all major EHR platforms, billing software and processes, Omega is an ideal resource for meeting these needs quickly, expertly and cost-effectively."

"While the bulk of our business today is on the provider side, our payer business has been growing significantly year over year as we take advantage of our unique delivery model and investments in people and technology," said Anurag Mehta, President of Omega Healthcare. "As head of our payer business unit, Chris' years of risk adjustment and quality of care experience will be a major asset in helping us support payers' revenue maximization and regulatory compliance efforts."

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare helps payers, providers and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding and collections processes and also provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement and re-admittance avoidance. Combining the largest medical coding staff in the world with proprietary technology, analytics and automation capabilities, Omega provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry and is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts. The company, backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group, was founded in 2003 and has more than 18,000 employees across India, the Philippines and the United States. For more information, visit www.OmegaHMS.com

SOURCE Omega Healthcare