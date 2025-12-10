Omega Healthcare Named a Leader in the 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape for U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions, today announced it was recognized as a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.*"

"We are honored to be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape in our first year participating in the report," said Anurag Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder, Omega Healthcare. "We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to driving innovation in revenue cycle management (RCM) through advanced automation, AI-infused services, and deep clinical and operational expertise. As healthcare organizations navigate an increasingly complex environment, we remain focused on delivering intelligent, outcomes-driven solutions that strengthen financial performance and help our clients enhance the patient experience."

"The RCM service solutions market is shifting from cost-focused outsourcing to intelligence-driven performance partnerships," said Mutaz Shegewi, Senior Research Director, Worldwide Healthcare Provider AI, Platforms and Technologies, IDC Health Insights. "U.S. healthcare providers increasingly expect RCM partners to move beyond transactional execution and embed intelligence, automation, and compliance into the fabric of their operations. The partners that stand out will be those that blend deep domain expertise with advanced technology to help providers build AI-enabled revenue cycle environments that deliver results that are more measurable, transparent, impactful, and sustainable."

"Based on the findings of the IDC MarketScape, organizations should consider working with Omega Healthcare, positioned as a Leader in the report, if they are seeking a technology-first, AI-enabled RCM partner with scalable coding operations, broad specialty coverage, modular platform architecture, and an extensive ecosystem across providers, payers, and life sciences for complex, high-volume, or multi-entity environments requiring digital modernization and outcomes-driven contracting," added Shegewi.

The IDC MarketScape highlights Omega Healthcare's key strengths:

AI-infused platform orchestration: Omega Healthcare's Omega Digital Platform (ODP) integrates advanced technologies – including AI, machine learning, RPA, NLP, and predictive analytics – to automate and optimize revenue cycle workflows, with about 65% of processes now AI-enhanced. Key features such as denial prediction, autonomous claims routing, and Epic-specific automations, combined with Microsoft Azure AI integration and real-time analytics, enable scalability, transparency, and continuous improvement across diverse healthcare settings.

Ambulatory precision: Omega Healthcare has established expertise in managing high-volume, lower-dollar ambulatory claims with advanced automation and workflow integration through its direct Epic Systems license. Its ambulatory workflows, extensive payer rule library, and proactive live-call capabilities optimize preservice verification, denial prevention, and collections management at scale, making it a preferred choice for organizations requiring integrated, cross-entity operational alignment.

Compliance and market reach: Omega Healthcare operates under a rigorous compliance framework, holding HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI, and ISO certifications, supported by quarterly audits. The company enforces a zero-trust security model and integrates automated compliance monitoring, regulatory updates, and audit-readiness tools into its delivery operations, minimizing operational and reputational risk for large health systems and IDNs. Beyond compliance, Omega Healthcare's footprint spans acute, ambulatory, academic, and telehealth segments nationwide, backed by strong client retention and high NPS and CSAT scores.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 20 vendors in the RCM market and categorizes vendors into one of four categories – leaders, major players, contenders, or participants.

IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

*SOURCE: "IDC MarketScape: U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment", 1 December 2025, IDC # US52987225.

