Omega Healthcare Honored by Invest in Bogotá for Outstanding Commitment to Best People Practices, Talent Growth, and Inclusive Excellence

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions, has recently been recognized with an award for "Outstanding Commitment to Best People Practices, Talent Growth, and Inclusive Excellence in Bogotá's Global Services Ecosystem" by Invest in Bogotá.

Omega Healthcare CEO and Co-Founder, Anurag Mehta, proudly accepted the award in Bogotá.

"This award validates what we've always believed: exceptional people deliver exceptional outcomes," said Mehta. "I'm incredibly proud of our Colombia team, whose commitment to excellence and innovation is driving new standards in global healthcare technology innovation and solutions."

Omega Healthcare, Colombia has launched several initiatives to support workplace diversity and inclusion, such as a program focused on hiring individuals with disabilities. The company fosters a culture of belonging at every level. For example, women hold 40% of leadership roles at Omega Healthcare in Colombia, demonstrating the company's dedication to gender inclusion in strategic decision-making.

"Our growth story in Bogotá is about more than scale, it's about empowering people," said Guruvayurappan PV, Chief Human Resources Officer at Omega Healthcare. "In just one year, we've built a team of over 500 talented professionals, and by deeply investing in their learning, leadership development, and career progression, we've created an environment where they can truly thrive and deliver extraordinary value to clients. This award is a reflection of our passion and relentless pursuit of excellence."

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) empowers healthcare to thrive via intelligent solutions that optimize revenue cycle operations, administrative workflows, care coordination, and clinical research on a global scale. The company works with providers, payers, life science companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, researchers, and industry partners to amplify teams with robust technology, specialty expertise, and operational support. Omega Healthcare serves 350+ healthcare organizations with more than 35,000 skilled workers in the United States, India, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to promote international investment and attract world-class events by connecting the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem, contributing to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life in Bogotá–Region.

