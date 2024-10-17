Omega Healthcare Named Horizon Three Market Leader in HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2024 report

HFS Research recognizes Omega Healthcare's rapid transformation to tech-enabled partner delivering robust outcomes impacting the triple aim of care – reducing costs, enhancing care experiences and improving outcomes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare today announced that it has been recognized as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in the Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2024, evaluation published by analyst firm HFS Research. The report, which examines the service provider's role in the global healthcare delivery industry –– encompassing primary care, acute care, post-acute, and rehab –– assesses and rates the healthcare provider capabilities of 36 vendors.

HFS highlighted Omega Healthcare for its rapid transformation to a tech-enabled partner delivering robust outcomes. The report, which serves as the ultimate guide for service providers serving healthcare providers (HCP), emphasized Omega Healthcare's strengths in delivering services across the value chain and its ability to impact the triple aim of care.

"A seamless transition to tech-led and clinical-enabled services orientation leveraging their healthcare-only focus has allowed Omega Healthcare to deliver across all three attributes of the triple aim of care to help reduce costs, enhance experiences, and support the improvement of health outcomes for a number of their health system and hospital clients," said Rohan Kulkarni, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

"We are honored by this recognition from HFS, which validates and underscores our commitment to driving innovation and helping our provider, payer, pharma, life sciences, and clinical research customers realize greater efficiencies, reduce costs, accelerate cash flow, optimize revenue, and ultimately help them improve the patient experience," said Omega Healthcare CEO and Co-Founder Anurag Mehta. "We differentiate through our technology-enabled solutions, coupled with our deep industry expertise, allowing us to address complex challenges and deliver tangible outcomes for stakeholders across the healthcare continuum."

The Omega Healthcare strengths cited by HFS in the report include:

Value Proposition: A healthcare-only provider that is technology-led and clinically enabled to deliver services globally.

A healthcare-only provider that is technology-led and clinically enabled to deliver services globally. Capabilities: Solutions and services delivered across the value chain with Connect (scheduling, prior-auth), Code (charge capture, medical coding), Collect , and Clinical (case management, RPM).

Solutions and services delivered across the value chain with (scheduling, prior-auth), (charge capture, medical coding), , and Clinical (case management, RPM). Go-to-Market: Three keys are being leveraged: addressing all provider market segments, evolving to tech-enabled, and crafting a diversified ecosystem of partners to address the evolving market.

Three keys are being leveraged: addressing all provider market segments, evolving to tech-enabled, and crafting a diversified ecosystem of partners to address the evolving market. Outcomes: Evidence across the triple aim of care: increased physician engagement, improved critical care outcomes, optimized provider financials, returned time to clinicians increasing access.

Evidence across the triple aim of care: increased physician engagement, improved critical care outcomes, optimized provider financials, returned time to clinicians increasing access. Innovation: The Omega Digital Platform is a key element of ongoing technology innovation that has been productized. This is in addition to GenAI experimentation to expand value.

The is a key element of ongoing technology innovation that has been productized. This is in addition to GenAI experimentation to expand value. Customer : Omega Healthcare is credited with deep expertise, delivery quality, flexibility, and agility.

: Omega Healthcare is credited with deep expertise, delivery quality, flexibility, and agility. Partner: Several large enterprise technology players have recognized Omega Healthcare for their work.

Omega Healthcare, powered by the Omega Digital Platform, helps providers, payers, and pharmaceutical and life sciences companies improve efficiencies, reduce costs, accelerate cash flow, and optimize revenue while improving patient experience.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services™ (Omega Healthcare) empowers healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance. We help clients increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient-provider-payer experience through our comprehensive portfolio of technology and clinically enabled managed outsourcing solutions. Omega Healthcare has 30,000 employees across 14 delivery centers in the United States, India, Colombia, and The Philippines. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com .

