Omega Healthcare Promotes Vijayashree Natarajan to Chief Technology Officer, Driving AI-Powered Digital Transformation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions, today announced the promotion of Vijayashree Natarajan to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In her new role, she will lead Omega Healthcare's technology and product strategy with a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI), accelerating innovation and delivering transformative value to U.S. healthcare clients. In addition to her current responsibilities, she will also serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of WhiteSpace Health, Omega Healthcare's healthcare analytics subsidiary, unlocking new frontiers for value creation.

Natarajan brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, spanning healthcare, life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance. Since joining Omega Healthcare, she has spearheaded technology initiatives that accelerated the company's digital transformation journey and strengthened its ability to provide innovative, future-ready solutions for clients.

"Vijayashree's promotion to CTO reflects her proven ability to lead with innovation and agility to ensure significant outcomes for our customers while enhancing the operating efficiency of Omega Healthcare," said Gautam Char, Chief Strategy Officer, Omega Healthcare, and CEO of WhiteSpace Health. "Her passion for harnessing emerging technologies such as GenAI and agentic AI will be instrumental in shaping the future of Omega Healthcare and delivering even greater impact for our clients."

"I am truly honored to be entrusted with the role of Chief Technology Officer at Omega Healthcare," said Natarajan. "This promotion is not just a personal milestone, but a reflection of the incredible work our teams and partners are doing every day to transform healthcare. It has been an exciting journey building AI-first solutions that are transforming the healthcare industry."

Prior to Omega Healthcare, Natarajan held leadership positions at Cognizant and Inautix Technologies, where she played pivotal roles in mobile technologies, cloud adoption, and digital engineering.

A graduate of the Madras Institute of Technology, Chennai, with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics, Natarajan also holds an Executive Program Certification in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from the MIT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) empowers healthcare to thrive via intelligent solutions that optimize revenue cycle operations, administrative workflows, care coordination, and clinical research on a global scale. The company works with providers, payers, life science companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, researchers, and industry partners to amplify teams with robust technology, specialty expertise, and operational support. Omega Healthcare serves 350+ healthcare organizations with 35,000 skilled workers in the United States, India, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

Media contacts:

Marykate Reese, [email protected]

Marcia G. Rhodes, [email protected]

SOURCE Omega Healthcare Management Services™