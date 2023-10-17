Omega Laboratories Achieves SAMHSA Accreditation

MOGADORE, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories, Inc. (Omega), a leading provider of comprehensive drug testing solutions, announces that its state-of-the-art laboratory in Ontario, Canada has received Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) accreditation from the National Laboratory Certification Program (NLCP). This prestigious accreditation solidifies Omega's commitment to quality, accuracy, and integrity in drug testing while providing another example of how Omega continues to evolve in order to better serve our clients.

SAMHSA's rigorous evaluation process ensures that only a select group of accredited laboratories, meeting or exceeding the industry's highest requirements, can be accredited to this esteemed program. There are currently less than 20 laboratories in North America holding SAMHSA accreditation. This exclusive status underscores Omega Laboratories' exceptional commitment to excellence and positions Omega among the most distinguished in the field.

"We are proud to receive SAMHSA accreditation for our Ontario laboratory," said Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories. "This achievement further demonstrates our expertise in forensic toxicology and underscores our commitment to providing quality service and reliable turnaround times."

The SAMHSA accreditation positions Omega as a trusted partner for businesses, organizations, and institutions in need of comprehensive drug testing services. Omega has over 22 years of experience with advanced specimens such as oral fluid and hair. Oral fluid has recently been accepted and hair is pending acceptance for SAMHSA testing.  Having this credential for urine testing will now enable Omega to add hair and oral fluid quickly to its SAMHSA test menu.

The importance of the SAMHSA accreditation extends beyond the validation of Omega's proficiency and compliance. It also brings Omega's excellent client service, industry-leading turnaround time and technology solutions to the federally regulated drug testing market. With this accreditation, Omega is well-positioned to cater to a wider range of clientele, including government agencies, law enforcement organizations, and workplace programs. SAMHSA is required to test for key safety-sensitive candidates such as those employed under the Department of Transportation (FMCSA, FAA, FRA), energy (PHMSA, NRC) and armed services (DoD, DHS/USCG). This type of testing contributes to public safety in communities by keeping roadways and other forms of transportation safe.

For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-665-5569 or [email protected].

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

