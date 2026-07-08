Omega Laboratories and Cannabix Technologies Announce Breath-Based DOT-Like Drug Testing Panel for Recent-Use Detection

Expanded breath-testing capability enables recent-use detection across a panel modeled after the DOT federally mandated urine drug test panel.

MOGADORE, Ohio and VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories, Inc. ("Omega"), and Cannabix Technologies Inc. ("Cannabix") (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) announce the development and validation of a DOT-like drug-test panel for breath testing. The validated laboratory method expands Omega's breath-testing capability beyond cannabinoids and enables simultaneous detection of multiple drug classes in breath aerosols collected using Cannabix Technologies' Breath Collection Unit (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

The panel is modeled after the drug classes included in the DOT federally mandated urine drug test panel which includes amphetamines/methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, opiates and PCP. By validating these drug classes in breath, Omega is advancing a testing option designed to help employers, courts, criminal justice programs, treatment and recovery organizations, schools, and other safety-sensitive environments focus on recent drug use rather than historical use.

While marijuana legalization has accelerated demand for testing methods that can better distinguish recent use from historical use, safety-sensitive programs also need a practical way to determine whether drugs beyond marijuana are a concern. By expanding breath testing beyond cannabinoids to a broader DOT-like drug panel, Omega's method is designed to help decision-makers evaluate recent use across multiple drug classes in situations where timing, safety, and defensibility are critical.

Traditional drug testing matrices often identify use over longer detection windows. Oral fluid may detect use for one to two days, urine may detect certain drugs for several days, and hair may reflect drug use over a period of months. Breath testing is intended to address a more immediate window of detection, generally minutes to hours after use, making it particularly relevant for reasonable suspicion, random, post-incident, forensic, evidentiary, and other safety-sensitive testing scenarios.

"This is an important milestone for breath testing and for organizations that need a more time-relevant tool for drug testing," said Bill Corl, CEO of Omega Laboratories. "A DOT-like panel in breath gives customers a practical path to focus on recent use while maintaining the forensic quality, laboratory confirmation, and defensibility they expect from Omega."

Omega's laboratory-based breath testing is performed using mass spectrometry, a gold-standard analytical approach for confirming the presence of targeted analytes. The Cannabix Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge system are designed to support observed, non-invasive collection and include safeguards such as a start-up airflow self-check, ambient air collection to help rule out environmental contamination, and split A/B sample collection to support confirmatory workflows.

Although many testing programs are interested in rapid onsite results, Omega's current breath test is intentionally laboratory-based to support the level of analytical sensitivity, confirmation, chain-of-custody integrity, and defensibility required in safety-sensitive, forensic, workplace, and criminal justice settings. The laboratory-based model allows breath testing to be positioned not as a presumptive screen, but as a scientifically supported recent-use testing option backed by mass spectrometry and Omega's established toxicology infrastructure.

The announcement builds on Omega's peer-reviewed work with Cannabix in the Journal of Analytical Toxicology, which validated Omega's laboratory method for the simultaneous analysis of Δ9-THC, Δ8-THC, CBD, and CBN in breath aerosols collected using the Cannabix Technologies Breath Collection Unit. Together, the published cannabinoid validation and the expanded DOT-like panel validation reinforce Omega's commitment to developing reliable, defensible, and scientifically supported breath-testing solutions.

Omega's current THC breath test and expanded DOT-like panel are available to existing and new clients. The company expects breath testing to be especially relevant in settings where decision-makers need to understand whether drug use was recent, while avoiding overreliance on testing methods that may primarily reflect past use. Omega believes laboratory-based breath testing may become an important complement to existing drug-testing matrices as employers and other safety-sensitive programs seek more time-relevant, scientifically defensible testing options.

Contact:

For further information about Omega Laboratories, Inc., contact:

Phone: 800-665-5569

Email: [email protected]

For further information about Cannabix Technologies Inc., contact: [email protected]

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to more than 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega has more than 25 years of experience in pioneering drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse using hair, oral fluid, and breath specimens. Omega also continues to innovate through its Technical Solutions portfolio, including electronic custody and control form capabilities, laboratory information management tools, and technology-enabled workflow solutions for toxicology testing programs.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce drug and alcohol impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the development, validation, performance, capabilities, advantages, and potential use of breath-based drug-testing technologies; the potential application of a DOT-like multi-drug breath-testing panel for recent-use detection; the performance, capabilities, and advantages of the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit, Breath Cartridge, and related collection technologies; anticipated demand for laboratory-based breath testing; the scalability and manufacturing of devices and cartridges; the commercialization of technologies described; the potential adoption of breath testing by workplace, forensic, criminal justice, treatment and recovery, clinical, law enforcement, school, or other safety-sensitive customers; expectations regarding additional testing, pilot programs, regulatory processes, customer validation, or commercial deployments; and the growth of market opportunities related to recent-use drug testing. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that scientific results, including validation or peer-reviewed findings, may not be replicated in broader use; that further research, customer validation, or regulatory review may require changes to testing methods, device design, collection protocols, or reporting practices; risks associated with product development, manufacturing scale-up, supply chain availability, or cost escalation; risks relating to commercialization, customer adoption, and market acceptance of new testing technologies; the ability of the Company and its partners to meet regulatory, forensic, evidentiary, workplace, or other applicable standards; risks associated with intellectual property protection and patent approvals; competitive technologies or market changes; general economic, financial, or operational risks; and risks that expected agreements, partnerships, pilot programs, customer deployments, or commercial adoption may not materialize or may be delayed. There is no assurance that any proposed products or testing methods will be successfully developed, manufactured at scale, accepted by regulators or customers, or achieve commercial adoption. There is no assurance that breath-based drug testing, including THC or DOT-like multi-drug breath testing, will be accepted as a legal standard, workplace standard, or evidentiary tool in any jurisdiction, or that validation work or peer-reviewed publication will result in commercial, regulatory, or legal benefits. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that involve significant business, scientific, regulatory, and economic uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Omega Laboratories, Inc.